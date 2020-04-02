Railway Management System Market Key Development Opportunities 2026

Global Railway Management System Market was valued US$ 24.90 Bn in 2017 and is estimated to reach US$ 60.18 Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of 10.3%. Railway management system market is segmented into solution, service, and region.

Base on solution, railway management system market is divided by rail operation management system, rail traffic management system, rail asset management system, rail control system, rail maintenance management system, rail communication, and networking system, rail security, rail analytics, passenger information system, and freight information system. The rail traffic management segment is estimated to hold the largest share of market railway management system in forecast period due to rising passengers and freight traffic across the globe.

In terms of service, the railway management system market is classified into consulting, system integration & deployment, and support & maintenance. System integration & deployment is expected to hold the largest share of a market in forecast period due to services of system integration & deployment such as reduce deployment time, save time & cost, reduce deployment-related disruptions, and enable efficient working.

Major driving factors of railway management system market are rise in dependency of society on railway, increasing development of infrastructure, rising focus towards railway administration, safety-security, and capacity of rails, rising focus IT to develop new technologies with cost-efficiency, increasing use of IoT and rise automation, and rising growth of passenger traffic among globe and at same time high initial cost of deployment, different compliance of different countries, and complex interoperability are few of them will hamper the market in forecast period.

In terms of region, railway management system market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Asia Pacific is estimated to hold the largest share of a market in forecast period due to the rising adoption rate of new technologies, increasing investment for digital transformation, and rising GDP in the Asia Pacific.

Key playerâ€™s studies, analyzed, profiled and benchmarked in railway management system market are Hitachi, Bombardier, Huawei, Indra Sistemas, Atos, Toshiba, Tech Mahindra, Nokia, Ansaldo, Siemens, Thales, DXC Technology, ABB, Amadeus, Alstom, Cisco, Optasence, IBM, General Electric, GAO RFID, EKE Electronics, Sierra Wireless, Eurotech, Frequentis, GE Transportation, Alcatel-Lucent, and Trimble.

The Scope of Report Railway Management System Market:

Global Railway Management System Market, by Solution:

Rail operation management system

Rail traffic management system

Rail asset management system

Rail control system

Rail maintenance management system

Rail communication and networking system

Rail security

Rail analytics

Passenger information system

Freight information system

Global Railway Management System Market, by Service:

Consulting

System integration & deployment

Support & maintenance

Global Railway Management System Market, by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East& Africa

Latin America

Key players in the operating Global Railway Management System Market:

Hitachi

Bombardier

Huawei

Indra Sistemas

Atos

Toshiba

Tech Mahindra

Nokia

Ansaldo

Siemens

Thales

DXC Technology

ABB

Amadeus

Alstom

Cisco

Optasence

IBM

General Electric

GAO RFID

EKE-Electronics

Sierra Wireless

Eurotech

Frequentis

GE Transportation

Alcatel-Lucent

Trimble

