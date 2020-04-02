Construction Management Software Market Size, Share, Growth Rate, Revenue, Applications, Industry Demand & Forecast to 2025
This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.
The report includes as follows:
The report provides current data, historical overview and future forecast.
The report includes an in-depth analysis of the Global market for Construction Management Software , covering Global total and major region markets.
The data of 2017-2025 are included. All-inclusive market are given through data on sales, consumption, and prices (Global total and by major regions).
The report provides introduction of leading Global manufacturers.
Construction Management Software market prospects to 2025 are included (in sales, consumption and price).
Market Segment as follows:
By Company
Aconex Ltd
Procore
Oracle
Viewpoint, Inc
Odoo S.A
Buildertrend
CMiC
The Sage Group
Co-construct
Jiansoft
e-Builder
Yonyou
MyCollab
Jonas
Jinshisoft
Microsoft
Fieldwire
GLODON
RedTeam
eSUB
By Region / Countries
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)
Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)
By Type
Installed-PC Software
Installed-Mobile Software
Cloud-based Software
By End-User / Application
General Contractors
Building Owners
Independent Construction Managers
Sub-Contractors
Others
Table of Contents
1 Market Definition
1.1 Market Segment Overview
1.2 by Type
1.3 by End-Use / Application
2 Global Market by Vendors
2.1 Market Share
2.2 Vendor Profile
2.3 Dynamic of Vendors
3 Global Market by Type
3.1 Market Share
3.2 Introduction of End-Use by Different Products
4 Global Market by End-Use / Application
4.1 Market Share
4.2 Overview of Consumption Characteristics
4.2.1 Preference Driven
4.2.2 Substitutability
4.2.3 Influence by Strategy
4.2.4 Professional Needs
5 Global Market by Regions
5.1 Market Share
5.2 Regional Market Growth
5.2.1 North America
5.2.2 Europe
5.2.3 Asia-Pacific
5.2.4 South America
5.2.5 Middle East & Africa
6 North America Market
6.1 by Type
6.2 by End-Use / Application
6.3 by Regions
7 Europe Market
7.1 by Type
7.2 by End-Use / Application
7.3 by Regions
8 Asia-Pacific Market
8.1 by Type
8.2 by End-Use / Application
8.3 by Regions
9 South America Market
9.1 by Type
9.2 by End-Use / Application
9.3 by Regions
10 Middle East & Africa Market
10.1 by Type
10.2 by End-Use / Application
10.3 by Regions
11 Market Forecast
11.1 Global Market Forecast (2020-2025)
11.2 Market Forecast by Regions (2020-2025)
11.3 Market Forecast by Type (2020-2025)
11.4 Market Forecast by End-Use / Application (2020-2025)
12 Key Manufacturers
12.Aimil Aconex Ltd
12.1.2 Company Overview
Continued….
