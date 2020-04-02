Food Preservatives Market Demand and Opportunities -2026

Global Food Preservatives Market was valued US$3 Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$3.80 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 3.0% during a forecast period.

The report is majorly segmented into Function, Type, Application, and Region. Further, Food Preservatives Market based on Function includes Antimicrobials, Antioxidants. Type segment is sub-segmented into Natural, Synthetic. Further, Application includes Oils & fats, Bakery, Dairy & frozen products, Snacks, Meat, poultry, & seafood products, Confectionery, and Beverages. The market numbers are further split across different regions the report had segmented the geographies into five continents i. e. North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Detailed analysis by region make the report comprehensive and enable the informed decision making.

Based on function, antimicrobials segment is the fast-growing segment in the food preservatives market during the forecast period. In terms of type, synthetic food preservatives segment has a large market in the food preservatives industry. In the Asia-Pacific region, significant growth for food preservatives is observed. Food preservatives are substances that are added to food to keep it safe and fresh for the longer duration of time. The food preservatives are used across beverages, dairy bakery, snacks, meat and seafood during processing and packing to prevent them any bacterial effects. The growth in demand for these food items is expected to be the major driver for the food preservative market.

Food preservatives offer antibacterial properties which reduce the risk of insufficiency but is also related to hindrances including allergic reactions, asthma, and abdominal pain. Natural food preservatives including salt, sugar, alcohol, and vinegar are used in making jam, pickle, and juices, thus minimizing the bacterial growth rate risk. Salt is used to preserve vegetables and meat to prevent bacteria and yeast from decaying the product, resulting in increased demand.

The food preservatives market value chain players are Akzo Nobel N.V. Danisco A/S, Cargill, Incorporated, Univar Inc., and Koninklijke DSM N.V , others.

Scope of Global Food Preservatives Market:

Global Food Preservatives Market, by Function:

Antimicrobials

Antioxidants

Global Food Preservatives Market by Type:

Natural

Synthetic

Global Food Preservatives Market by Application:

Oils & fats

Bakery

Dairy & frozen products

Snacks

Meat, poultry, and seafood products

Confectionery

Beverages

Global Food Preservatives Market, by Region

North America

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Key players operated in Global Food Preservatives Market:

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Danisco A/S

Cargill Incorporated

Univar Inc.

Koninklijke DSM N.V

Galactic S.A.

Kemin Industries, Inc.

Prinova Group

Royal DSM N.V.

BASF SE

Celanese Corporation

