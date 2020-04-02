Epoxy Curing Agents Market Projected to Discern Stable Expansion During 2019-2028

The research study offers deep evaluation of the global Epoxy Curing Agents market and helps market participants to gain a strong foothold in the industry. It sheds light on critical market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities to help businesses prepare for any challenges ahead in time. It provides regional analysis of the global Epoxy Curing Agents market to unveil key opportunities available in different parts of the world. The competitive landscape is broadly assessed along with company profiling of leading players operating in the global Epoxy Curing Agents market. The report provides detailed statistics and accurate market figures, viz. market share, CAGR, gross margin, and those related to revenue, production, consumption, and sales.

Our report includes ongoing and latest market trends, company market shares, market forecasts, competitive benchmarking, competitive mapping, and in-depth analysis of key sustainability tactics and their impact on market growth and competition. In order to estimate quantitative aspects and segment the global Epoxy Curing Agents market, we used a recommended combination of top-down and bottom-up approaches. We studied the global Epoxy Curing Agents market from three key perspectives through data triangulation. Our iterative and comprehensive research methodology helps us to provide the most accurate market forecasts and estimates with no to minimum errors.

The report includes company profiling of almost all-important players of the global Epoxy Curing Agents market. The company profiling section offers valuable analysis on strengths and weaknesses, business developments, recent advancements, mergers and acquisitions, expansion plans, market presence, and product portfolios of leading market players. This information can be used by players and other market participants to maximize their profitability and streamline their business strategies. Our competitive analysis also includes key information to help new entrants to identify market entry barriers and measure the level of competitiveness in the global Epoxy Curing Agents market.

Other key companies in the epoxy curing agents market include Olin Corporation, Evonik Industries AG, Hexion Inc., Gabriel Performance Products, BASF SE, Cargill Incorporated, DIC Corporation, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Showa Denko KK, Toray Fine Chemicals Co. Ltd, and Aditya Birla Corporation.

Growing Demand for Lightweight Materials will Increase Applications of Epoxy Curing Agents across Industries

Stringent regulatory norms and quality standards are bolstering the use of lightweight materials in various industrial sectors, including aerospace as well as automotive industries. In addition, epoxy curing agents have been witnessing burgeoning demand the manufacturing of printed circuit boards (PCBs) that are vastly used in an exhaustive range of electronic products, such as mobile devices, smartphones, automotive electronics, machinery, and other consumer electronics. Thereby, growing demand for epoxy curing agents as a lightweight raw materials in various industrial applications will continue to hold a significant impact on developments in the epoxy curing agents market in upcoming years.

Epoxy Curing Agents to Find Multiple Applications across Industries; Paints, Coatings, and Inks will Lead the Rally

The epoxy curing agents market is witnessing incremental growth with the increasing demand for epoxy curing agents in a variety of industrial applications. The demand for epoxy curing agents is expected to remain highest, as it is likely to contribute to the market growth with the largest revenue share of approximately US$ 1.8 billion by the end of 2028. However, applications of epoxy curing agents as a composite materials are likely to grow at the fastest growth rate of nearly 5.5% during the period 2018-2028. Surging consumption of composites across various industrial sectors including wind energy generation, electrical materials, and the transportation industry, is expected to boost the epoxy curing agents market in the coming future.

Amines and Polyamines Account for Nearly Half the Revenue Share of the Epoxy Curing Agents Market

Various types of epoxy curing agents, such as amides and polyamides, amines and polyamines, phenolic, and anhydrides, find numerous applications across various industrial sectors. Increasing demand for amines and polyamines in most industrial applications is leading to account for over 48% revenue share in the epoxy curing agents market. However, owing to stringent regulatory norms due to harmful volatile organic compounds (VOCs) emissions vis-à-vis amines and polyamides, end-users in the epoxy curing agents market are shifting to amide and polyamides. Thereby, amines and polyamines are likely to lose their market share to amides and polyamides in the upcoming years.

All of the segments studied in the research study are analyzed on the basis of BPS, market share, revenue, and other important factors. Our research study shows how different segments are contributing to the growth of the global Epoxy Curing Agents market. It also provides information on key trends related to the segments included in the report. This helps market players to concentrate on high-growth areas of the global Epoxy Curing Agents market. The research study also offers separate analysis on the segments on the basis of absolute dollar opportunity.

Questions answered in the report

Which are the five top players of the global Epoxy Curing Agents market?

How will the global Epoxy Curing Agents market change in the next five years?

Which product and application will take a lion’s share of the global Epoxy Curing Agents market?

What are the drivers and restraints of the global Epoxy Curing Agents market?

Which regional market will show the highest growth?

What will be the CAGR and size of the global Epoxy Curing Agents market throughout the forecast period?

