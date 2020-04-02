Barley Market Size, Share, Statistics, Demand and Revenue; Forecast To 2025

Barley Market (2018) Report Provides an in-depth summary of Barley Market Status as well as Product Specification, Technology Development, and Key Manufacturers. The Report Gives Detail Analysis on Market concern Like Barley Market share, CAGR Status, Market demand and up to date Market Trends with key Market segments.

The latest report about the Barley market provides a detailed evaluation of the business vertical in question, alongside a brief overview of the industry segments. An exceptionally workable estimation of the present industry scenario has been delivered in the study, and the Barley market size with regards to the revenue and volume have also been mentioned. In general, the research report is a compilation of key data with regards to the competitive landscape of this vertical and the multiple regions where the business has successfully established its position.

Leading manufacturers of Barley Market:

Growing awareness regarding the health benefits of barley coupled with an easy availability of grains is anticipated to boost revenue growth of the Mexico barley market. The Brazil barley market is expected to project exponential growth in terms of revenue during the forecast period. This market is estimated to register a value CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period.

Mergers and collaborations strengthening the framework of the global barley market

Cargill Incorporated offers a broad range of malt products derived from barley. The company has a strong sales network in Argentina, Australia, Belgium, Canada, Germany, Japan, Russia, Spain and the U.S. In 2010, the company formed a joint venture with Grupo Modelo, S.A.B. de C.V., a Mexico-based beer manufacturer, to form InteGrowMalt LLC, to produce malt and barley products. This JV was in line with the company’s organic strategy of acquisitions and collaborations to enhance its product offerings. GrainCorp, a leading food ingredients and agribusiness company with presence in over 30 countries globally, offers a wide range of malt products derived from barley and wheat. The company has malt production facilities in Australia, Canada, the U.S., the U.K. and Germany. In 2011, the company acquired German Malt GmbH and Co., a Germany-based company, with an objective to expand its malt business in Europe. The company focusses on establishing new production facilities to cater to an increasing demand from the global market. In 2015, Malteurop Group, another leading global barley malt manufacturer with presence in more than 14 countries across Europe, North America, Oceania, and Asia announced plans to upgrade its production facility in Geelong, Australia to cater to an increasing demand for malt in the Asia Pacific market.

“The global barley market is shifting rapidly. A high usage of barley in alcoholic products is likely to boost revenue growth of the barley market in the Latin America region. However, in the developed regions, usage of barley will be predominantly witnessed in the animal feed industry.” — Analyst – Food and Beverages, Future Market Insights\”

Scope of The Barley Market Report:

This research report for Barley Market explores different topics such as product scope, product market by end users or application, product market by region, the market size for the specific product Type, sales and revenue by region forecast the Market size for various segments. The Report provides detailed information regarding the Major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) influencing the growth of the Barley market. The Barley Market Report analyzes opportunities in the overall Barley market for stakeholders by identifying the high-growth segments.

A detailed overview of the geographical and competitive sphere of the Barley market:

The Barley market report offers a detailed assessment of the competitive landscape of the business in question.

Data pertaining to the market share amassed by each company and the sales area are elaborated in the report.

The products manufactured by the firms, their details, specifications and application frame of reference are revealed in the report.

The report profiles the companies operating within the Barley market through a basic overview, along with their respective profit margins, price trends, etc.

The research report incorporates the regional landscape of the Barley market by presenting explicit details.

The regional landscape has been characterized into United States, China, Europe, Japan, and Southeast Asia & India.

The report encompasses details concerning each region’s market share, as well as the growth opportunities that have been strategized for each region.

The estimated growth rate that each region expected to acquire over the projected timeline has also been stated in the study.

