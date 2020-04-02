Auto-Injectors Estimated to Soar Higher During 2019-2026

Auto-Injectors Market Insights 2018, is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Auto-Injectors industry with a focus on the Global market. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Auto-Injectors manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry. Overall, the report provides an in-depth insight of 2018-2025 global Auto-Injectors market covering all important parameters.

Key players in the global auto-injectors market

Some key players in the global auto-injectors market included in this report are Becton, Dickinson and Company, Sanofi, Pfizer, Inc., Mylan N.V., Novartis AG, Bayer AG, Janssen Global Services, LLC, Antares Pharma, Inc., Amgen Inc. and Eli Lilly and Company. Mylan N.V. is a leader in the global auto-injectors market in terms of revenue share. Mylan holds a market share of about 83.7% in the global auto-injectors market owing to the fact that the blockbuster product “Epipen” is a widely sold auto-injector and has a tremendous contribution to the global auto-injectors market. Becton, Dickinson and Company is one of the leading manufacturers of refillable auto-injectors focussing on manufacturing Physioject that is compatible with several injectable drugs. In terms of revenue, Becton, Dickinson and Company holds about 8.4% of the global auto-injectors market share owing to a rising adoption of Physioject.

Analyst’s Viewpoint

Reduction in price due to approved generic versions will boost the sales revenue of global auto injector devices over the forecast period

Drop in price of Epipen from US$ 600 to US$ 300

Auto-injectors manufacturers are introducing generic versions in order to reduce the overall cost of the device. In order to better serve anaphylaxis patients with epinephrine at an affordable cost, Mylan N.V. has implemented the decision of introducing the generic version of Epipen at half the price. The initial pack of two was sold at US$ 600 till December 2016 which will be sold at US$ 300 from January 2017. This has increased the affordability of insured as well as non-insured patients to opt for Epipen. This drop in price will increase the penetration of the EpiPen auto-injector, which holds around 90% share of the overall market.

