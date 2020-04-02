Real Estate Crowdfunding Market 2019-2027 / Analysis, Segmentation And Forecast

The report covers the forecast and analysis of the Real Estate Crowdfunding market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data from 2015 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2027 based on revenue (USD Million). The study includes drivers and restraints of the Real Estate Crowdfunding market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the Real Estate Crowdfunding market on a global level.

In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view of the Real Estate Crowdfunding market, we have included a competitive landscape and an analysis of Porter’s Five Forces model for the market. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all the segments are bench marked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

Request For Full Report:https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10172667

The report provides company market share analysis to give a broader overview of the key players in the market. In addition, the report also covers key strategic developments of the market including acquisitions & mergers, new service & product launches, agreements, partnerships, collaborations & joint ventures, research & development, and regional expansion of major participants involved in the market on a global and regional basis.

The study provides a decisive view of the Real Estate Crowdfunding market by segmenting the market based on investors, property type, and regions. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2019 to 2027. The regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Real estate crowdfunding has reduced fees and offers the investors with a choice of picking particular assets that help in fulfilling their particular investment plans. Apart from this, real estate crowdfunding activities have evolved as cost-effective tools for the people to finance the real estate assets of high-quality. All these aspects will contribute lucratively towards the growth of the industry during the forecast timeline. Nonetheless, low liquidity can have a negative effect on the growth of the real estate crowdfunding market during the forecast timeline.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report:https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10172667

Based on the investors, the market for real estate crowdfunding is segregated into Individual Investors and Institutional Investors. In terms of property type, the market is classified into Residential and Commercial.

Some of the key players in the market include American Homeowner Preservation LLC, BrickFunding, Cadre, Crowdestate OÜ, CrowdStreet, Inc., Estateguru OÜ, Fundrise, LLC, Groundbreaker Technologies, Inc., M2CROWD, Bulkestate, REALCROWD, INC., ReInvest24, RM Technologies LLC, and Square Meter SAPI de CV.

About Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research is a reselling agency providing market research solutions in different verticals such as Automotive and Transportation, Chemicals and Materials, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods, Semiconductors, Electronics & ICT, Packaging, and Others. Our portfolio includes set of market research insights such as market sizing and market forecasting, market share analysis and key positioning of the players (manufacturers, deals and distributors, etc), understanding the competitive landscape and their business at a ground level and many more. Our research experts deliver the offerings efficiently and effectively within a stipulated time. The market study provided by Kenneth Research helps the Industry veterans/investors to think and to act wisely in their overall strategy formulation

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email : [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609