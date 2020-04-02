Global Mouth Ulcer Treatment Market Analysis, Top Companies, Demand and Opportunity

The latest research report published by IMARC Group, entitled “Mouth Ulcer Treatment Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024”, finds that the global mouth ulcer treatment market reached a value of US$ 1.14 Billion in 2018. Mouth ulcers, also known as canker sores, damage the mucous membrane inside the mouth. They can be caused by defective filing, poorly fitted dentures or accidentally biting the inner lining of the cheek. They can also occur due to certain medical conditions, such as coeliac and Crohn’s disease, vitamin B12 or iron deficiency, reactive arthritis and many viral infections. In recent years, several leading companies have organized campaigns to impart knowledge to the masses regarding oral hygiene. These campaigns have helped in increasing the awareness about the available treatment options.

Market Trends:

Pharmaceutical companies are developing different medications, such as antibiotic mouthwashes, pastes, gels and creams to prevent recurring ulcerations. They are also focusing on producing various innovative drugs with fewer side effects and fast healing action which are having a positive impact on the industry. Apart from this, governments worldwide are conducting oral health programs and campaigns to create awareness among people about the symptoms and causes of mouth ulcers. This rising consciousness has prompted them to take proper treatment which is catalyzing the growth of the mouth ulcer treatment market globally. Owing to these factors, the market value is projected to reach US$ 1.35 Billion by 2024, exhibiting a CAGR of 2.7% during 2019-2024.

Market Summary:

Based on the formulation, the market has been segmented into gel, spray, mouthwash and lozenges. Currently, gels dominate the market, holding the largest share, on account of their easy availability and ability to provide quick relief from pain.

On the basis of the drug class, corticosteroids represent the most popular drug class. Other segments include anesthetics, analgesics, antimicrobials and antihistamines.

The market has also been classified based on the indication into Aphthous Stomatitis, Oral Lichen Planus and others. Amongst these, Aphthous Stomatitis exhibits a clear dominance in the global market.

On the geographical front, North America represents the leading market across the globe. Other major regions include Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America.

The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined with some of the key players being Blistex Inc., Church & Dwight Co. Inc., 3M, Colgate-Palmolive Company, GlaxoSmithKline, Plc., Bristol Myers Squibb Company, and Pfizer Inc.

