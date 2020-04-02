Air Traffic Control Equipment Market Projected to Witness a Single-Digit CAGR During 2019-2027

This report presents the worldwide Air Traffic Control Equipment market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market.

Top Companies in the Global Air Traffic Control Equipment Market:

The report covers company profiles of key players in the market, their recent developments and business strategies. Some of the key players profiled in this report include BAE Systems Plc, Harris Corp., Cobham Plc, NavAero Inc., Indra Sistemas SA, Lockheed Martin Corp., Searidge Technologies Inc., Northrop Grumman Corp., Thales Group and Raytheon Company.

The global air traffic control equipment market is segmented into three main categories: type of equipment, by end users and geography.

Air Traffic Control Equipment Market, by type

Communication equipment

Navigation equipment

Surveillance equipment

Air Traffic Control Equipment Market, by end user

Commercial aircraft

Private aircraft

Military aircraft

Air Traffic Control Equipment Market, by geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

RoW

The report has 150 tables and figures browse the report description and TOC:

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Air Traffic Control Equipment Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Air Traffic Control Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Air Traffic Control Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by Application

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Air Traffic Control Equipment Market Size

2.1.1 Global Air Traffic Control Equipment Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Air Traffic Control Equipment Production 2014-2025

2.2 Air Traffic Control Equipment Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Air Traffic Control Equipment Manufacturers

2.3.2.1 Air Traffic Control Equipment Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

2.3.2.2 Manufacturers Air Traffic Control Equipment Product Offered

2.3.2.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into Air Traffic Control Equipment Market

2.4 Key Trends for Air Traffic Control Equipment Markets & Products

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Air Traffic Control Equipment Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Air Traffic Control Equipment Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Air Traffic Control Equipment Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Air Traffic Control Equipment Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Air Traffic Control Equipment Revenue by Manufacturers (2019-2025)

3.2.2 Air Traffic Control Equipment Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2019-2025)

3.3 Air Traffic Control Equipment Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

