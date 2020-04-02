Weight Management Beverages Market Segments, Opportunity, Growth and Forecast by End-use Industry 2019-2027

The report titled Global Weight Management Beverages Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to Fact. MR’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Weight Management Beverages market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Weight Management Beverages market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Weight Management Beverages market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.

Global Weight Management Beverages Market is estimated to reach xxx million USD in 2020 and projected to grow at the CAGR of xx% during 2020-2025. The extrapolated future growth is expected to continue at higher rates by 2025.

Competitive Landscape

The Fact.MR study helps readers to understand the recent developments in the weight management beverages market with the help of critical information about the leading market players. The report profiles leading stakeholders in the weight management beverages market to help readers to understand the recent developments in the strategic plans of their competitors in the weight management beverages market.

Weight management beverage manufacturers as well as weight management beverage ingredient manufacturers are profiled in the Fact.MR report. The list features Alticor Inc. (Amway), The Himalaya Drug Company, The Coca Cola Company, Herbalife Nutrition Ltd., Nutrisystem Inc., PepsiCo Inc., Unilever PLC, Tetley USA Inc., The Procter & Gamble Company (P&G), Kellogg Co., Archer Daniels Midland Company, Royal DSM NV, BASF SE, Chr. Hansen Holdings A/S, and DuPont.

Key Developments

A high-profile manufacturer in the weight management beverages market, the Coca Cola Company announced that the company is updating and modernizing the packaging and flavors of Diet Coke to attract more millennial consumers in North America.

Alticor Inc. (Amway) recently announced that its weight management products accounted for nearly half the Amway’s sales, which affirms growing demand for weight management beverages among consumers. The company has adopted strategies to collaborate with Pennington Biomedical Research Center to complement its weight management beverage sales with the help of Pennington's BodyKey SmartLoss program, which is a smart phone app that incorporates Amway’s weight loss shakes and other weight management beverages.

Also, leading manufacturer of carbonated weight management beverages – PepsiCo Inc. recently entered into a strategic agreement to acquire all the shares of SodaStream International Ltd., an Israel-based consumer home carbonation product manufacturer, to offer healthy and eco-friendly beverage solutions. Other manufacturers in the weight management beverage market, such as Unilever and P&G, are shifting their focus on incorporating environment-friendly packaging for their weight management beverage products.

Definition

Weight management beverages are the kind of beverages that are more effective at facilitating weight loss than other types of beverages. Weight management beverages can be carbonated or non-carbonates, and can be in the form of powder, liquid, or tea bags.

Segmentation

In order to provide comprehensive information about the weight management beverages market to readers in a seamless way, the Fact.MR report divides the market into its five broad sub-segments – regions, product types, form, gender, and sales channels.

Based on regions, the weight management beverages market is segmented into six regions – North America, Latin America, Europe, Japan, Asia Pacific region excluding Japan (APEJ), and Middle East & Africa (MEA). Based on product types, the weight management beverages market is segmented into two main types – carbonated and non-carbonated weight management beverages.

Based on the product form, the weight management beverages market is segmented into three types – liquid, powder, and tea bags. According to the gender of consumers, the weight management beverages market is segmented into male, female, and unisex sub-segments. Based on sales channels, the weight management beverages market is broadly segmented into direct sales, modern trade, specialty stores, convenience stores, departmental stores, drug stores, and online stores.

The report provides detailed information about growth prospects of the weight management beverages market to help readers to understand the minute details about the historical, current, and future growth parameters of the market. The report also answers the critical questions about the market development for readers, which can help them to make appropriate business decisions while entering the weight management beverages market. Some the questions answered in the Fact.MR report include

How will the Europe weight management beverages market grow during the period 2018-2027?

Which product form accounts for the largest revenue share in the weight management beverages market and why?

Why does the demand for non-carbonated weight management beverage remain more carbonated weight management beverages?

What are the recent strategic developments in the leading stakeholders in the weight management beverages market?

Research Methodology

The report provides readers with unique conclusions about the development of the weight management beverages market, which are obtained at the end of detailed secondary and primary market research on the historical and current growth parameters of the weight management beverages market.

Secondary research on the weight management beverages elucidates the historical and current facts and industry-validated information about the weight management beverages market. This is followed by primary research, where leading market players, such as manufacturers, distributors, suppliers, and investors, in the weight management beverages market are interviewed.

Analysts at Fact.MR ensure the accuracy and authenticity of the qualitative and quantitative information on how the weight management beverages market will grow during 2018-2027.

