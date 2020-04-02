Molecular Biology Enzymes, Kits & Reagents Market by Top Key Players, Size, Subdivision & Market Dynamics Forces

There is a rise in the prevalence of genetic disorders since the recent past, which in turn has driven adoption of molecular diagnostics. Key processes of molecular diagnostics such as epigenetics and polymerase chain reaction (PCR) require molecular biology enzymes, kits & reagents. With mounting incidences of genetic disorders on the back of growing geriatric population, demand for these enzymes and kits & reagents is expected to register a significant rise in the near future.

Manufacturers Focusing on Developing Advanced Products for Increasing their Product Portfolio

Several technological advancements have been made by manufacturers of molecular biology enzymes, kits & reagents, who are continuously focused toward the development of advanced products with an aim of increasing their product portfolio. These advanced products facilitate research processes with the provision of greater precision and enhanced efficiency. A great example of this is the launch of SMART Digest Kit by Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., specially designed for proteomic and biopharmaceutical applications. SMART Digest Kit enables generation of high-quality data, while curtailing the time required for sample preparation. Demand for molecular biology enzymes, kits & reagents is also expected to be propelled by heavy investments being made in research & development activities by pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, along with the provision of reimbursements for molecular diagnostics.

Genetic data of an individual is considered to be highly confidential and sharing is strictly prohibited and governed by relevant regulatory bodies. Genome sequencing has aided in the identification & treatment of a wide variety of ailments. However, there is lack of effective tools required for securing genetic information of individuals, which is stored in cloud databases. This further creates threats of data thefts. This absence of high-end technology for storing genetic information will negatively impact adoption of molecular biology enzymes, kits & reagents.

A recently published report of Market Insights has slated a spectacular expansion for the global molecular biology enzymes, kits & reagents market between the assessment period 2017 and 2026. Worldwide sales of molecular biology enzymes, kits & reagents are likely to bring in approximately US$ 22,000 Mn revenues by 2026-end.

North America to Dominate Molecular Biology Enzymes, Kits & Reagents Market

North America held the largest revenue share of the global molecular biology enzymes, kits & reagents market in 2017, and is further anticipated to dominate the market through the assessment period. Factors contribution to the market expansion in North America include robust rise in research activities related to genomics, growing pharmaceutical sector in the region, and numerous awareness activities being undertaken by government and private institutions. However, regulatory norms associated with human cloning are likely to constrain the market expansion in North America.

Based on product type, kits & reagents will continue to be the leading revenue contributor to the market. Repeated utilization of kits & reagents in processes of genomics, coupled with their low costs has spurred their sales in biotechnology and pharmaceutical sector. Manufacturers are enabled to make advancements in kits & reagents on the back of their cost-effective production and growing adoption of molecular diagnostics.

Revenues from application of molecular biology enzymes, kits & reagents in sequencing are expected to remain the largest, on account of high implementation of sequencing-based medical treatment by hospitals in developed as well as developing nations. In addition, sequencing seeks widespread adoption in diagnosis and treatment of cancer in accordance with bioinformatics. Revenues from this application segment is likely to account for nearly 30% market share by 2026-end. Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are anticipated to remain the largest end-users of molecular biology enzymes, kits & reagents.

Competition Tracking

Leading players in the global market for molecular biology enzymes, kits & reagents are implementing strategies such as manufacturing capacity and geographic expansion. New product launches is also a key strategy adopted by the market players in order to enhance their share in this highly competitive market. Key companies profiled by the report that are actively underpinning growth of the market include Jena Bioscience GmbH, Takara Bio Inc., Roche Holdings, Inc., Illumina, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Promega Corporation, KRISHGEN BioSystems, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Qiagen N.V., and Merck & Co Company.

