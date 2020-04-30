Portable Oxygen Concentrators Market Insights, Future Trends, On-going Demand, Opportunities, Segmentation, and Forecast till 2027

Portable oxygen concentrators are used for delivering highly concentrated oxygen therapy to patients suffering from breathing disorders or any other disease that affects their respiration. These devices enable patients to carry their oxygen concentrators along with them and help them to continue their usual activities allowing the freedom to continue a normal life style. The technological development has allowed manufacturers to develop small, lightweight and affordable portable oxygen solution in a compact mobile system.

An off-the-shelf report on Portable Oxygen Concentrators Market which has been compiled after an in-depth analysis of the market trends prevailing across five geographies (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle-East and Africa, and South America). Various segments of the market such as type/components/ application/industry verticals/ end-users are analyzed with robust research methodology which includes three step process starting with extensive secondary research to gather data from company profiles, global/regional associations, trade journals, technical white papers, paid databases etc. followed by primary research (interviews) with industry experts/KOLs to gain their insights and views on current scenarios and future scope of the market as well as validating the secondary information, further internal statistical model is used to estimate the market size and forecasts till 2027.

The key players influencing the market are:

Koninklijke Philips N.V

Caire inc. (Chart Industries)

Inogen Inc.

Invacare Corporation

O2 Concepts

Nidek Medical Products, Inc.

Devilbiss Healthcare LLC

Airsep

Oxymat a/S

Inova Labs Inc. (Resmed)

The global portable oxygen concentrators market is segmented on the basis of product, application and end user. Based on product the market is segmented into continuous flow, and pulse flow. Based on application the market is segmented into COPD, asthma, respiratory distress syndrome, and others. Based on end user the market is segmented into hospitals, homecare settings, and others.

Portable Oxygen Concentrators Market- Global Analysis to 2027 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years. Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/ position of top 5 key vendors.

Portable Oxygen Concentrators Market is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2018 – 2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2018 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 16 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

