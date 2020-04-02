You are here

Thermoplastic Vulcanizates (TPV) Market Shares, Strategies and Forecast Worldwide, 2019 to 2028

The report titled Global Thermoplastic Vulcanizates (TPV) Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to Fact. MR’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Thermoplastic Vulcanizates (TPV) market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Thermoplastic Vulcanizates (TPV) market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Thermoplastic Vulcanizates (TPV) market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. 

Global Thermoplastic Vulcanizates (TPV) Market is estimated to reach xxx million USD in 2020 and projected to grow at the CAGR of xx% during 2020-2025. The extrapolated future growth is expected to continue at higher rates by 2025. 

Competitive Landscape

  • In 2019, ExxonMobil Corporation – a leading player in the thermoplastics vulcanizates market – inaugurated a 90,000 tonne/year resins plant and 140,000 tonne/year butyl plant in Singapore. This move was aimed at serving the increasing needs of Asian end-users which, in turn, will help the company to scale up its expansion across the key Asian countries. These two new production facilities will preeminently cater to Asia, wherein a burgeoning middle-class population is sustaining the demand for specialty products.
  • In 2018, DuPont – a leading player in the thermoplastic vulcanizates market – made an official announcement that it is going to make an investment of over $80 million for establishment of a new manufacturing unit in East China. This new manufacturing unit will be responsible for production of compounded and high-end engineering plastics & adhesives to cater to needs of multiple end-use verticals, such as electronics, transportation, and others. This planned manufacturing site is estimated to be fully operational in 2020. DuPont and the government officials of Zhangjiagang in East China signed this strategic deal at a grand ceremony held in Shanghai at the popular China International Import Expo (CIIE).
  • In 2017, Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. – a key player in the thermoplastic vulcanizates market – made an official announcement of acquiring the business of thermoplastic styrene elastomers of Asahi Kasei Corp.'s Sunvieo. Utilized primarily for automotive applications, thermoplastic elastomers are being adopted as a viable alternative of polyvinyl chloride and vulcanized rubber. This new product launch will help the company tap into a wider customer base and attain long-term profitability.
Celanese Corporation

Brand: Forprene

Founded in 1918, Celanese Corporation has its official headquarters in Irving, Texas. The company manufactures and commercializes thermoplastic vulcanizates for applications such as automotive, consumer applications, construction, and others. The company offers a broad portfolio of products with robust R&D capabilities to cater to the ever-evolving consumer needs & preferences.

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Brand: Trexprene

Founded in 1934, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation is one of the leading manufacturers of thermoplastic vulcanizates for use across home appliances and automotive applications. As one of the chief subsidiaries of Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, the company extensively focuses on R&D to come up with new technologies to cater to the diverse demands of various end-use industries.

Lanxess

Brand: Tepex

Founded in 2004, Lanxess Aktiengesellschaft is a specialty chemicals company that has its corporate headquarters in Cologne, Germany. The company was founded through the spin-off of chemicals division along with parts of the polymer’s business of Bayer AG.

Ravago SA

Brand: EZPrene

Founded in 1961, Ravago SA is a company producing high-quality plastics and its corporate headquarters are located in Luxembourg, Europe. The company is predominantly active in the space of building materials, polymer & chemical distribution, and recycling & compounding of elastomeric and plastic raw materials.

Solvay S.A.

Founded in 1863, Solvay S.A. is a Belgium-based chemical company and has its corporate headquarters in Neder-Over-Heembeek, Brussels, Belgium. Solvay is well-known for developing advanced materials & specialty chemicals according to the needs & specifications of every industry. Solvay assists its customers in terms of finding and implementing responsible and value-added solutions best-suited to their needs.

Other players profiled in the thermoplastic vulcanizates market report are Exxon Mobil Corporation (Santoprene), Mitsui Chemicals, Inc., (MILASTOMER), Teknor Apex (Sarlink), Celanese Corporation (Forprene), Kraton Polymers (Kraton G), DuPont (DuPont ETPV), Alfagomma (Alfater XL)

Thermoplastic Vulcanizates Market- Additional Insight

Thermoplastic Vulcanizates Market- End Users Turn to Super-TPVs to Replace High-Cost Thermoset Rubbers

Novel developments in the thermoplastic vulcanizates market space are opening up new scope for large-scale adoption of thermoplastic vulcanizates in challenging industrial applications. One of such promising developments is the ‘super thermoplastic vulcanizates (super-TPVs)’, which are being increasingly embraced by the industrial operators to replace high-cost thermoset rubbers.

Introduction of super thermoplastic vulcanizates has paved new opportunities for adoption of thermoplastic vulcanizates in highly demanding and challenging applications, such as automotive under-the-hood applications. In addition, super TVPs are also being used for appliance and industrial components that are subjected to unusually high temperature requirements, given that super TVPs offer unbeatable heat resistance in comparison to the conventional variants.

Scope of the Report

Thermoplastic Vulcanizates Market – Research Methodology

The Fact.MR research study on thermoplastic vulcanizates market offers industry-best intelligence and insights into the global thermoplastic vulcanizates market forecast. The report on thermoplastic vulcanizates market gives an all-inclusive analysis of the thermoplastic vulcanizates market and its growth potential over the forecast period, including a detailed segmentation. The research study on thermoplastic vulcanizates market is a result of extensive research methodology, comprising of a primary phase and a secondary phase.

