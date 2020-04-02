Luxury Vehicles Market Likely To Experience High Revenue Generation In The Forthcoming Years | Land Rover, Porsche, Jaguar, Bentley, Acura, Audi‎, Bentley‎, Ferrari, Lexus, BMW, Mercedes-Benz‎, Rolls-Royce, Lamborghini‎, Volvo and Cadillac

The global luxury vehicles market size is projected to reach a value of xx.xx Billion by 2025 which was at xx.xx Billion in 2018, registering a CAGR of x.x% during the forecast period. Luxury vehicles come under luxury goods market and is one of the most prominent segment of this market. These vehicles are characterized by luxury and superior offerings in vehicles. The factor that has generated the need for luxury vehicle is need for technologically innovative features and also comfort that can suit the social status of consumers.

Additionally, rising demands from affluent buyers in emerging and developed countries along with higher demand for technological advancements in luxury vehicles is favoring the luxury car market trends. However, requirement of maintenance and servicing costs high for user which may become restraints for the global luxury vehicles market. Along with that low-cost public transport such as railways and buses and cost-effective vehicles which is widely used by middle-class population is anticipated to obstruct the growth of luxury vehicles.

The global luxury vehicles market is segmented on the grounds of their geography and vehicle size. The type of luxury vehicles based on size include entry-level luxury/compact executive cars, high-end /full-size luxury cars, premium compact segment, mid-size luxury/executive cars, ultra-luxury cars and luxury SUV/crossover vehicles. Geographically, the regions which have dominant luxury vehicles market share are Europe, LAMEA, Asia-Pacific and North America.

Moreover, countries such as India, Japan, the U.S., China, Canada and European countries are the major markets of luxury vehicles. The factors that has contributed is increasing disposable income and various loan schemes launched by the financial institutions and automobile manufacturers which made it easy for customers to buy these luxury vehicles. This provide notable growth opportunity for luxury vehicles specially in developing nations.

The global luxury vehicles market is classified into various forms which includes hatchback, coupe, station wagon, crossovers, sedan, sport utility vehicles and convertible body styles. In every era, there is a group of cars that are expensive due to their superior design and engineering. Manufacturers produce these different models targeted at particular socio-economic classes in accordance with standard of living and income of individuals.

Effective strategies adopted by the key players include collaborations, mergers and acquisitions and new vehicle launch. For instance, Tesla Motors have been emphasizing their production on advanced technologies such as electric and eco-friendly luxury vehicles that include blind spot warnings systems and automatic emergency-braking systems. Luxury vehicle manufacturers can also be a part of division or subsidiary like Lexus part of Toyota. Some of the major brands operating the global luxury vehicles market are Land Rover, Porsche, Jaguar, Bentley, Acura, Audi‎, Bentley‎, Ferrari, Lexus, BMW, Mercedes-Benz‎, Rolls-Royce, Lamborghini‎, Volvo and Cadillac.

