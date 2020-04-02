Lighting as a Service (LaaS) Market : Facts, Figures and Analytical Insights, 2019 to 2025

Global Lighting as a Service (LaaS) market – A brief by PMR

The business report on the global Lighting as a Service (LaaS) market serves a compilation of market behavior and the manner in which the market has been performing and responding to various situations. With the help of DROT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis, the authors of the report have presented the factors – positive and negative – that are influencing the market progress.

As per the report, the global market of Lighting as a Service (LaaS) is US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 with xx% CAGR from 2014 to 2018 and it is spectated to peg US$ xx Mn/Bn by the end of 2029 with a CAGR of xx% from 2019 to 2029.

Based on the product type the Lighting as a Service (LaaS) market is segmented into:

Indoor

Outdoor

Based on the end users, Lighting as a Service (LaaS) market is segmented into:

Commercial

Municipal

Industrial

Based on the key players, lighting as a service (LaaS) market is segmented into:

Lighting Manufacturers

Lighting Controls Vendors

Lighting Upgrades and Maintenance-Focused Companies

Lighting as a Service (LaaS) Market: Regional Outlook

Regarding geography, the global lightning as a service (LaaS) market has been categorized into seven key regions including North and Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and the Middle East & Africa. The lightning as a service market is globally expected to register healthy CAGR during the forecast period. Among the regions mentioned above, north America is the largest market for lighting as a service (LaaS), closely followed by Western and Eastern Europe. In North America, the lighting as a service market is driven by the rise in the demand for commercial launches, as LaaS has a cost saving potential and offer the reduction in energy consumption worldwide. Owing to growing demand from the commercial as well as industrial sectors Eastern and Western Europe are second leading regions. The local segment is expected to witness the fastest demand during the forecast period. The municipal end users include lighting offered by local governments for open public spaces, streets, bridges, public parking areas, walkways, and highways are also driving the market in emerging countries such as China, India along with Philippines, Thailand, Malaysia and Indonesia is a reason for Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan) being the fastest growing region in the world.

Lighting as a Service (LaaS) Market: Key Players

In the market for lighting as a service (LaaS), the companies are very much involved in the activities such as merger and acquisition, collaboration and partnership, the launch of new products and strategizing the technique to sustain longer as well as capture high market share in the market. Few of the market players accounting for global Lighting as a Service (LaaS) market includes Koninklijke Philips N.V, Cooper Industries, Inc., SIB Lighting, Cree, Inc., RCG Lighthouse, Digital Lumens, Inc., Lutron, Electronics Company, Inc., Future Energy Solutions, Lunera Lighting, General Electric Lighting, Osram Licht Ag, Itelecom Usa, Legrand S.A., and Igor Inc.

Crucial findings of the Lighting as a Service (LaaS) market report:

Historical and future progress of the global Lighting as a Service (LaaS) market.

Scrutinization of the competitive landscape into market and regional penetration, acquisitions, and agreements with SWOT analysis.

Application of each segment in various regions.

Comparative study between leading and emerging Lighting as a Service (LaaS) market vendors.

Regional analysis further broken down into countries for minute details.

The Lighting as a Service (LaaS) market addresses the following queries:

What innovative products are being introduced by the players in the global Lighting as a Service (LaaS) market?

Which players are entering into partnerships and why?

What are the supply-side trends of the global Lighting as a Service (LaaS) market?

Which distribution channel is best suitable for the distribution of Lighting as a Service (LaaS) ?

What are the restraints affecting the growth of the global Lighting as a Service (LaaS) market?

The Lighting as a Service (LaaS) market report has considered

2018 as the base year

as the base year 2019 as the estimated year

as the estimated year 2014-2018 as the historic period

as the historic period 2019-2029 as the forecast period

