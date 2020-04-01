Wireless Power Receivers Market Worldwide Growing by Size, Share, Demand, Regional Analysis by 2047
The global Wireless Power Receivers market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Wireless Power Receivers market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2019
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029
The business intelligence study of the Wireless Power Receivers market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Wireless Power Receivers market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Wireless Power Receivers market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global regions.
Each market player encompassed in the Wireless Power Receivers market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Wireless Power Receivers market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Sumsung Electronics
Texas Instruments
Powermat Technologies
WiTricity
Qualcomm
Semtech
TDK
Linear Technology
Integrated Device Technology (IDT)
NXP Semiconductor
STMicroelectronic
ROHM
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Inductive Coupling Wireless Power Receivers
Capacitive Coupling Wireless Power Receivers
Segment by Application
Smartphones
Tablets
Wearable Devices
Others
