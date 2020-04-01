Gaming Hardware Expected to Expand at a Steady CAGR through 2020

The global Gaming Hardware market study presents an all in all compilation of the historical, current and future outlook of the market as well as the factors responsible for such a growth. With SWOT analysis, the business study highlights the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each Gaming Hardware market player in a comprehensive way. Further, the Gaming Hardware market report emphasizes the adoption pattern of the Gaming Hardware across various industries.

Competitive Dynamics

The research study includes profiles of prominent companies operating in the global gaming hardware market. Players profiled in the report include Microsoft Corporation, Nintendo Co Ltd., NVIDIA Corporation, Sony Corporation, Logitech International S.A, Venom UK Ltd, Madcatz, A4TECH, Scuf Gaming International LLC., V-MODA, LLC, Razer Inc. and Turtle Beach.

The global gaming hardware market has been segmented as below:

Global Gaming Hardware Market, by Product Type

Consoles Standard Consoles Handheld Consoles

Accessories Controller (Gamepads, Steering Wheel, JoySticks) Headsets Cameras



Global Gaming Hardware Market, by End-use

Commercial

Residential

Global Gaming Hardware Market, by Geography

North America The U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe The U.K. Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Japan China India Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America Brazil Rest of South America



