Automotive Wiring Harness Market 2019 Services, Demand, Size, Growth Trends, Business Opportunities, Industry Analysis, Top Players & Forecast to 2024

The global Automotive Wiring Harness market is forecasted to reach a market value of ~US$ XX Mn/Bn by the end of 2029 registering a CAGR growth of around XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029). The recent market report provides a detailed analysis of the current structure of the Automotive Wiring Harness market along with the estimated trajectory of the market over the course of the stipulated timeframe. The report provides an in-depth assessment of the numerous factors that are anticipated to impact the market dynamics with utmost precision and accuracy. The SWOT and Porter's Five Forces Analysis provides a clear picture about the current operations of the various market players operating in the global Automotive Wiring Harness market. The Automotive Wiring Harness market report portrays the market share and the application of each of the sub-segments across various verticals. The report ponders over the market scenario in various geographies and highlights the major opportunities, trends, and challenges faced by market players in each region. An in-depth country wise analysis of each major region provides readers a deep understanding of the regional aspects of the market including, the market share, pricing analysis, revenue growth, and more. the key manufacturers. The fall in prices has further increased the demand for automotive wiring harness globally. In the European Union, six substances used in automotive wiring harness namely lead, mercury, hexavalent chromium, polybrominated biphenyls and polybrominated diphenyl ether must fall under RoHS lead-free directive.

Among regions, Asia Pacific dominated the global automotive wiring harness market in 2013 followed by Europe. Japan is the leading producer of automotive wiring harness in Asia Pacific. With the increasing automobiles, Asia Pacific is expected to retain its leadership position by 2020.

The pacified European automobile market is expected to pick up the fast growth trend with its recovering economy which is expected to forward its benefit to the automotive wiring harness market.

The automotive wiring harness market for new energy vehicles including the electric and hybrid vehicles have higher per unit cost due to the higher production cost of high voltage wiring harness assembly. The special processing in terms of electricity transmitting capacity, mechanical strength, insulation protection and electromagnetic compatibility increases the production cost by 25%-50%. The increasing numbers of new energy vehicles are expected to boost the automotive wiring harness market significantly in terms of value. The Chinese market for new energy vehicles is increasing rapidly which is expected to attract significant demand for the automotive wiring harness market in this category.

Automotive wiring harness industry is highly consolidated where four major players account for about 75% of the market. The key market players in automotive wiring harness market include Delphi Automotive, Furukawa Electric, Lear, Leoni, Sumitomo Electric Industries, Yazaki, Tianjin Jin-Zhu Wiring Systems and Prestolite Wire.

The large companies have been making organic and inorganic investments to increase their global reach and cater to the increasing automotive wiring harness demands. For instance, Furukawa acquired Mitsubishi’s automotive connector business in 2011 to increase investment in this field. In May 2013, Furukawa decided to expand the production of its Philippines factory. Chinese automotive wiring harness company Shenzen Deren Electronics Co. Ltd. purchased auto connector and wiring harness business of CAEG in 2012. The largest companies such as Yazaki, SY System Tech, Leoni and Furukawa have been several times penalized for controlling market prices in North America and Europe. These four companies have been penalized with USD 187 million in July 2013 by European Union on the same grounds.





