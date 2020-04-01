Air-assisted Lateral Transfer Mattresses Market Forecast By End-use Industry 2019-2051
Global Air-assisted Lateral Transfer Mattresses Market Viewpoint
Air-assisted Lateral Transfer Mattresses Market Research, in its latest business report elaborates the current situation of the global Air-assisted Lateral Transfer Mattresses market in terms of volume (x units), value (Mn/Bn USD), production, and consumption. The report scrutinizes the market into various segments, end uses, regions and players on the basis of demand pattern, and future prospect.
In this Air-assisted Lateral Transfer Mattresses market study, the following years are considered to project the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029
The following manufacturers are covered:
Getinge AB
Hovertech International
Airpal, Inc
Stryker Corporation
Sizewise
Patient Positioning System LLC
Medline Industries, Inc
EZ Way, Inc
Mcauley Medical, Inc
Air-Matt, Inc
Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.
Scan Medical
Haines Medical
Samarit Medical AG
Blue Chip Medical Products, Inc.
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
By Type
Regular Mattresses
Split-leg Mattresses
Half Mattresses
By Material
Disposable Air-assisted Mattresses
Reusable Air-assisted Mattresses
Segment by Application
Hospital
Clinic
Others
The market study depicts an extensive analysis of all the players running in the Air-assisted Lateral Transfer Mattresses market report based on distribution channels, local network, innovative launches, industrial penetration, production methods, and revenue generation. Further, the market strategies, and mergers & acquisitions associated with the players are enclosed in the Air-assisted Lateral Transfer Mattresses market report.
