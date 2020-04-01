Wood Adhesives Market: How Top Leading Companies Can Make This Smart Strategy Work
The global Wood Adhesives market registered a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2019 and is spectated to grow at CAGR of xx% during the foreseeable period 2019-2029. In terms of product type, segment holds the largest share, while segment 1 and segment 2 hold significant share in terms of end use.
The Wood Adhesives market study outlines the key regions – Region 1 (Country 1, Country 2), region 2 (Country 1, Country 2), region 3 (Country 1, Country 2) and region 4 (Country 1, Country 2). All the consumption trends and adoption patterns of the Wood Adhesives are covered in the report. Prominent players, including player 1, player 2, player 3 and player 4, among others, account for substantial shares in the global Wood Adhesives market.
The following manufacturers are covered:
3M Company
Ashland Inc.
H.B Fuller Company
Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
BASF SE
Huntsman Corporation
Avery Dennison Corporation
Adhesives Research Inc.
Dow Chemical Company
Bostik SA
W.F.Taylor LLC.
Royal Adhesives
AkzoNobel
Donghe Adhesives
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Urea Formaldehyde Resin Adhesive Glue Agent
Melamine Resin Adhesive Glue Agent
Segment by Application
Flooring & Plywood
Furniture & Subcomponents
Windows & Doors
Others
