Rubber Anti-Tack Agents Market : Global Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2019-2024

key players in the rubber anti-tack market are looking forward to improve their profitability through new product development and technological innovations.

Rubber Anti-Tack Agents Market: Drivers and Restraints

The wide spread usage in automotive industry is one of the major drivers for rubber anti-tack agents industry across the globe, specifically in the emerging economies such as China, India, Singapore and other countries located in the Asia Pacific region, driving the demand for automotive products. The rising income levels among middle class section of developing countries specifically in the APAC region has created a boom in the motor vehicle manufacturing and usage, fuelling the demand for tyres, ultimately creating positive impact on the growth of the overall rubber anti-tack agents market throughout the forecast period. APAC region is a leading rubber producer and demand for rubber anti-tack agents in this region is estimated to remain high owing to the requirement of rubber anti-tack agents to be applied in agitated and non-agitated tanks providing non-sticky surface for a wide range of rubber based compounds. The manufacturing sector across various verticals is growing at steep pace and is expected to accelerate the demand for rubber anti-tack agents required for non-tyre applications such as machine components, industrial rubber products, medical equipment and footwear. One of the key restraints for the industry is the shortage and high price of raw materials, which necessitates strategic planning among manufacturers to thrive in this fluctuating market. Also, there are several environmental concerns associated with rubber anti-tack agents related to the emission of volatile organic compound. The restraints associated with rubber anti-tack agents can be offset by improving operational efficiencies and improving applications of rubber anti-tack agents.

Rubber Anti-Tack Agents Market: Segmentation

On the basis of product, the rubber anti-tack agents market can be segmented as:

Fatty acid esters

Fatty acid amides

Stearates

Soaps

Silicone polymers

Others

Rubber Anti-Tack Agents Market: Region Wise Outlook

As of 2015, APEJ is the leading region in global rubber anti-tack agent market owing to its huge rubber production capacity and the growing demand for personal and commercial vehicles, leading to high demand for tyres and rubber based products. North America is also projected to hold major share in the global rubber anti-tack agents market, mainly due to the reviving automotive industry in the region. Latin America and Eastern Europe are also estimated to expand with a significant CAGR over the forecast period.

Examples of some of the market participants in the global rubber anti-tack agents market identified across the value chain include:

Lion Specialty Chemicals Co., Ltd.

King Industries, Inc.

FACI SPA

Peter Greven GmbH & Co. KG

SASCO Chemical Group, Inc.

Schill + Seilacher "Struktol" GmbH

Kettlitz-Chemie GmbH & Co. KG

McLube

Chem-Trend L.P.

Stephenson Alkon Solutions

Fragon Produtos para Indústria de Borracha

Lotréc AB

Hans W. Barbe Chemische Erzeugnisse GmbH

