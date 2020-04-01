Opioids Market: Key Players, Growth, Analysis, 2019–2026

The global Opioids market study presents an all in all compilation of the historical, current and future outlook of the market as well as the factors responsible for such a growth. With SWOT analysis, the business study highlights the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each Opioids market player in a comprehensive way. Further, the Opioids market report emphasizes the adoption pattern of the Opioids across various industries.

The Opioids market report examines the operating pattern of each player – new product launches, partnerships, and acquisitions – has been examined in detail.

segmented as follows:

Opioid market, by Product Type

Opioid market, by Application

Opioid market, by Region

The global opioids market has been estimated to be valued at US$ 34,888.0 Mn in 2015 and is anticipate to garner US$ 42,158.8 Mn revenue by 2021, registering a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period.

By product, the global opioid market is segmented into morphine, codeine, fentanyl, meperidine and methadone. The morphine and codeine segments collectively accounted for around 62% of the overall market in 2014.

By application, the global opioids market is segmented into analgesia, cough suppression and diarrhea suppression. The analgesia segment was valued at US$ 22,776.3 Mn in 2014 and is anticipated to reach US$ 28,436.8 Mn by 2021 at a CAGR of 3.3% over the forecast period.

By geography, North America dominated the market with over 65% market share in 2014, followed by Europe. Opioids market in Asia-Pacific is projected to expand at the highest CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period.

Key players in the global opioids market are Pfizer Inc., Purdue Pharma, Boehringer Ingelheim, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Actavis Plc., Sanofi, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals, Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Egalet. These companies are looking for maximum market share with the help of product launch in Abuse Deterrent Formulations (ADF). Also, major players are focusing on Asia Pacific region especially in Australia owing to flexible regulation for opium cultivation.

Key features of this report

Drivers and restraints of the opioids market

Latest product innovations and key developments in the market

Analysis of business strategies of the top players

Opioids market estimates and forecasts

The Opioids market report offers a plethora of insights which include:

Changing consumption pattern among individuals globally.

Historical and future progress of the global Opioids market.

Region-wise and country-wise segmentation of the Opioids market to understand the revenue, and growth lookout in these areas.

Accurate Year-on-Year growth of the global Opioids market.

Important trends, including proprietary technologies, ecological conservation, and globalization affecting the global Opioids market.

The Opioids market report answers important questions which include:

Which regulatory authorities have granted approval to the application of Opioids in xx industry?

How will the global Opioids market grow over the forecast period?

Which end use industry is set to become the leading consumer of Opioids by 2029 ?

? What manufacturing techniques are involved in the production of the Opioids ?

Which regions are the Opioids market players targeting to channelize their production portfolio?

The Opioids market report considers the following years to predict the market growth:

Historic Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

