Data Center Chip Market 10-year Forecast and Trends Analysis Research Report
Global Data Center Chip Market Viewpoint
In this Data Center Chip market study, the following years are considered to project the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029
The following manufacturers are covered:
Intel Corporation
GlobalFoundries
Advanced Micro Devices Inc.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd.
Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
Arm Limited
Broadcom
Xilinx, Inc.
Huawei
Nvidia Corporation
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
GPU
ASIC
FPGA
CPU
Others
Segment by Application
Manufacturing
Government
IT & Telecom
Retail
Transportation
Energy & Utilities
Others
The Data Center Chip market research addresses the following queries:
- Why end use remains the top consumer of Data Center Chip in region?
- Which segment does the consumers highly prefer?
- How will the global Data Center Chip market look like by the end of the forecast period?
- What innovative technologies are the Data Center Chip players using to get an edge over their rivals?
- What are the restraints affecting the growth of the global Data Center Chip market?
