North and Latin America Market Geography Analysis 2019-2027

Market segmentation

By Product Type

Centrifugal Pumps Single Stage Pumps Multi Stage Pumps Axial & Mixed Pumps Submersible Pumps Circulator Pumps

Positive Displacement Pumps Reciprocating Pumps Rotary Pumps



By Application

Centrifugal Pumps Domestic Agriculture & Irrigation Mining Water treatment Industrial Commercial Waste Water Treatment Effluent Treatment Sewage Treatment Oil & Gas Other Industrial

Positive Displacement Pumps

Oil & Gas

Chemical

Water & Wastewater

Power

Pulp & Paper

Others

By Countries

North America

U.S

Canada

Latin America

Argentina

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

By Type

Small

Medium

High

Research methodology

Given the volatile nature of the global economy, the report not only conducts forecasts in terms of CAGR but also analyzes the market based on key parameters such as Y-o-Y (year-on-year) growth to interpret the predictability of the market as well as to identify the right opportunities for market players. Another key feature of this report is that it includes the analysis of all segments in terms of the absolute dollar. Absolute dollar opportunity is crucial in evaluating the level of opportunity that providers can look to achieve. It also helps identify potential resources from a sales and delivery perspective in the North and Latin America water pumps market. Along with this, Persistence Market Research analysts have also provided strategic recommendations and key success factors for new entrants in the North and Latin America Water Pumps market.

The North and Latin America market report considers the following years to predict the market growth:

Historic Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

