Industrial Wax Market 2019- Global Market Report with Market Size, Market Growth, Industry Chain Structure, Trends, Challenges and Market Estimation to 2027

market segmentation on the basis of key parameters, such as type and application. The primary objective of the report is to offer key insights on the market updates, competition positioning, current trends, market potential, growth rate and other relevant information and statistics in a suitable manner to the readers or stakeholders in the industrial wax market.

Industrial waxes are solid materials that melt and convert into a liquid state at slightly higher temperatures. Numerous types of waxes are available in the market, such as fossil-based, bio-based and synthetic waxes. Industrial wax exhibit superior properties and thus, find a wide range of applications in packaging, pharmaceutical, plastics, rubber, cosmetics, candles, sealants & adhesives and other sectors.

The report is structured to allow the readers to develop a thorough understanding of the industrial wax market. The report begins with market definitions, which are followed by the market background, market dynamics and market analysis by key segments, regional analysis and competition landscape. Each section covers a qualitative and quantitative assessment of the industrial wax market on the basis of facts, historical developments and key opinions collected from the industry participants through dedicated interviews and trends in the market.

For the industrial wax market data analysis, we have considered 2017 as the base year, with market numbers estimated for 2018 and a forecast made for 2018–2026. To calculate the market size, the report considers the weighted average price of industrial wax based on type such as Fossil based, Synthetic and Bio-based across key geographies on a country basis. The forecast assesses the total revenue (US$ Mn) and volume (KT) of the global industrial wax market. To deduce market value size, the cost of each type has been considered. In order to provide an accurate forecast, we have started by sizing up the current market, which forms the basis of how the global industrial wax market is expected to develop in the future. The critical market data, including the base number and segment splits, has been devised through in-depth secondary and primary research. This data is then triangulated on the basis of different verticals, considering both supply side and demand side drivers and other dynamics of the various regional markets along with the primary interviews of manufacturers and industry experts operating in the global industrial wax market. Moreover, the industrial wax market has been analyzed and validated with reference to the global as well as regional markets. The forecast presented in the report evaluates the actual type cost of industrial wax and the cost by types in the global industrial wax market over the forecast period.

We have also analyzed the different segments of the global industrial wax market in terms of basis point share (BPS) to understand every individual segments’ relative contribution to market growth. This detailed level of information is important for identifying the various key trends governing the global industrial wax market. The report also analyses the global industrial wax market on the basis of the absolute dollar opportunity. This usually overlooked while estimating the market forecast. However, from a sales perspective, it is essential to identify the potential resources in the industrial wax market.

PMR has developed a market attractiveness index to understand the key segments in terms of their performance and growth in the global industrial wax market. This market attractiveness index would help clients identify real market opportunities in the global industrial wax market.

Some of the key manufacturers in the global industrial wax market are Sasol, The Blayson Group Ltd, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd, Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P., Sonneborn LLC, The International Group, Inc., Koster Keunen, Kerax Limited, Iberceras Specialties S.L.U., H & R South Africa (Pty) Ltd, Cirebelle Fine Chemicals (Pty) Limited, Matchem – Specialty Waxes & Inspired Blends, The Darent Wax Company Ltd., Royal Dutch Shell plc., Asian Oil Company, CEPSA, BP South Africa (Pty) Ltd, Nippon Seiro Co., Ltd., MOL Group, HollyFrontier Refining & Marketing LLC, and HollyFrontier Refining & Marketing LLC., among others.

Chapter 1, to describe Industrial Wax product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Industrial Wax , with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Industrial Wax in 2019 and 2015.

Chapter 3, the Industrial Wax competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Industrial Wax breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2019 to 2025.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2019 to 2025.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2019 to 2025.

Chapter 12, Industrial Wax market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2025.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Industrial Wax sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.