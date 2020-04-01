Orthodontic Supplies Market : Key Facts and Forecast Predictions Presented Until 2025

The global Orthodontic Supplies Market was valued at USD 3.20 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 6.33 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.88% from 2017 to 2025.

The global Orthodontic Supplies are seeing increasing values in terms of market value because of increasing demand in geriatric populations and demand of treatment procedures and continuous improvements in the treatment. The number of dental disorders and dental healthcare issues is also increasing simultaneously driving the market.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10059345

Sample Infographics:

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Increasing Technological developments

1.2 Increasing disposable income in developing countries

1.3 Increasing awareness amongst citizen about dental care and treatment

1.4 Growing Number of Patients With Malocclusions, Jaw Diseases, Tooth Decay/Tooth Loss, and Jaw Pain

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Reimbursement risks

2.2 Procedural risks

Market Segmentation:

1. Global Orthodontic Supplies Market, by Patient:

1.1 Adults

1.2 Teenagers and children

2. Global Orthodontic Supplies Market, by Product:

2.1 Fixed Braces

2.1.1 Brackets

2.1.1.1 Brackets, by type:

2.1.1.1.1 Conventional Brackets

2.1.1.1.2 Self-Ligating Brackets

2.1.1.1.3 Lingual Brackets

2.1.1.2 Brackets. by material

2.1.1.2.1 Metal/Traditional Brackets

2.1.1.2.2 Ceramic/Aesthetic Brackets

2.1.2 Archwires

2.1.2.1 Beta Titanium Archwires

2.1.2.2 Nickel Titanium Archwires

2.1.2.3 Stainless Steel Archwires

2.1.3 Anchorage Appliances

2.1.3.1 Bands and Buccal Tubes

2.1.3.2 Miniscrews

2.1.4 Ligatures

2.1.4.1 Elastomeric Ligatures

2.1.4.2 Wire Ligatures

2.2 Removable Braces

2.3 Orthodontic Adhesives

View Source Of Related Reports:

Orthodontic Supplies Market

CBCT/Cone Beam Imaging Market

Orthopedic Imaging Equipment Market

Teleradiology Market

Ultrasound Imaging Devices Market

Intra-Abdominal Pressure Measurement Devices Market

Surgical Lasers Market

3. Global Orthodontic Supplies Market, by Region:

3.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

3.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

3.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

3.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

3.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. 3M Company

2. Danaher Corporation

3. Henry Schein, Inc.

4. Dentsply International, Inc.

5. Align Technology Inc.

6. American Orthodontics

7. Rocky Mountain Orthodontics Inc.

8. G&H Orthodontics Inc.

9. Dentaurum GmbH & Co. Kg

10. TP Orthodontics, Inc.

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

Request For Full Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10059345

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET RESEARCH:

Research study on the Orthodontic Supplies Market was performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the research methodology of verified market research and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.

About Kenneth Research:

Kenneth Research provides market research reports to different individuals, industries, associations and organizations with an aim of helping them to take prominent decisions. Our research library comprises of more than 10,000 research reports provided by more than 15 market research publishers across different industries. Our collection of market research solutions covers both macro level as well as micro level categories with relevant and suitable market research titles. As a global market research reselling firm, Kenneth Research provides significant analysis on various markets with pure business intelligence and consulting services on different industries across the globe. In addition to that, our internal research team always keep a track on the international and domestic market for any economic changes impacting the products’ demand, growth and opportunities for new and existing players.

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609