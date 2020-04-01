Pulses Market Size, Growth Trends, Top Players, Application Potential and Forecast to 2028

The research study offers deep evaluation of the global Pulses market and helps market participants to gain a strong foothold in the industry. It sheds light on critical market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities to help businesses prepare for any challenges ahead in time. It provides regional analysis of the global Pulses market to unveil key opportunities available in different parts of the world. The competitive landscape is broadly assessed along with company profiling of leading players operating in the global Pulses market. The report provides detailed statistics and accurate market figures, viz. market share, CAGR, gross margin, and those related to revenue, production, consumption, and sales.

The key market participants identified across the value chain of the global pulses market are B&G Foods, Inc.; LA MILANAISE INC.; Adani Wilmar Limited; Cargill Inc.; The Kraft Heinz Company; Archer Daniels Midland Company; NHC Foods Limited; Ingredion Incorporated; AGT Food and Ingredients; Globeways Canada, Inc.; BroadGrain Commodities Inc.; ILTA Grain Inc.; Prime Seeds International Inc. and The Scoular Company.

Globally, the pulses market is likely to witness significant growth owing to the mounting consumer inclination towards healthy and nutritious food. The ecological sustainability of pulses is also one of the major factors driving the pulses market owing to the reduced emission of CO2 and reduction in the level of greenhouse gases. As this contributes to a global cause, governments of various countries are encouraging the production of pulses at a global level. Moreover, the growers of pulses are also influenced by the global increase in the demand for pulses, which is expected to rapidly boost the global production of pulses. Furthermore, growth in the health-conscious population is also a major factor contributing to the growth of the pulses market as the demand for cholesterol-free and low-fat food ingredients is increasing. The leading players of the pulses market are trying their best to capitalize on the opportunities available in the market owing to the increasing demand for protein-rich and gluten-free products. The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness high growth in the demand for pulses as a result of population growth.

North America

Latin America

Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

APEJ

The Middle East & Africa

The company will follow a modelling-based approach and triangulation methodology to estimate the data covered in this report. A detailed market understanding and assessment of the applications, types, forms and end uses of the product segments covered in the study is followed by carrying out a demand-side approach to estimate the sales of target product segments, which is then cross-referenced with a supply-side assessment of value generated over a pre-defined period. The statistics and data are collected at a regional level and consolidated & synthesized at a global level to estimate the overall market sizes.

