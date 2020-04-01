Over-the-Air (OTA) Transmission Platform Market Share, Growth by Top Company, Region, Applications, Drivers, Trends and Forecast to 2027

Over-the-Air (OTA) transmission platform is a type of wireless platform used widely in the broadcast industry. It is commonly used in radio and television platforms for broadcasting channels wirelessly. ARTC 3.0, a next-generation transmission platform is the main technology used in the over-the-air (OTA) transmission platform. It is an Advanced Television Systems Committee standard to upgrade antenna televisions as well as allows 4K resolution and sound upgrades.

The high demand for over-the-transmission platforms among broadcasters as well as manufacturers of display devices owing to the introduction of ATSC 3.0-capable televisions & streaming devices by several manufacturers is bolstering the demand for over-the-air (OTA) transmission platforms market. Further, the rising need for ease of operations and enhanced channel presentation is expected to drive the over-the-air (OTA) market demand. Moreover, increasing IT investments in the broadcasting industry is projected to offer lucrative opportunities to the over-the-air (OTA) transmission platform market.

The “Global Over-the-Air (OTA) Transmission Platform Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Over-the-Air (OTA) transmission platform industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Over-the-Air (OTA) transmission platform market with detailed market segmentation by solution, platform and geography. The global Over-the-Air (OTA) transmission platform market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Over-the-Air (OTA) transmission platform market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market. The global Over-the-Air (OTA) transmission platform market is segmented on the basis of solution and platform. Based on the solution, the market is bifurcated into solutions and services. The platform segment of Over-the-Air (OTA) transmission platform market is classified into mobile, television and streaming devices.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Over-the-Air (OTA) transmission platform market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The Over-the-Air (OTA) transmission platform market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the Over-the-Air (OTA) transmission platform market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and SAM after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the Over-the-Air (OTA) transmission platform market in these regions.

