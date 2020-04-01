Live Streaming Services Market Share, Growth by Top Company, Region, Applications, Drivers, Trends and Forecast to 2027

Social media has influenced and transformed many businesses across the globe. Personalized viewing and customized content viewing as per the liking of the viewer has been the priority of content providers in the recent times. Further, various technological advancements such as fire TV, smart TV and others have been witnessed in the live streaming services market. Also, the development of 5G infrastructure coupled with increasing adoptions of a cloud-based platform for real-time content for viewers is anticipated to further propel the live streaming services market.

Increased availability and the allied supply of real-time content to the viewers is anticipated to be one of the primary driving factors for the live streaming services market in the coming years. Besides, growing channels of content is further enabling growth in the live streaming services market. Significant costs associated with content creation coupled with limited internet connectivity limits the audiences and poses a challenge to the growth of the live streaming services market. Further, increasing network bandwidth optimization initiatives by governments of various countries are expected to provide significant growth opportunities for the players operating in the live streaming services market.

Some Of The Leading Players In Global Market:

1. Amazon Inc.

2. DACAST

3. Dreamcast.in

4. Hulu, LLC (The Walt Disney Company)

5. Home Box Office, Inc.

6. Netflix, Inc.

7. Philo

8. Sling TV

9. Tencent Cloud

10. Telestream, LLC

The “Global Live Streaming Services Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunication industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the live streaming services market with detailed market segmentation by devices, platform and geography. The global live streaming services market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading live streaming services market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market. The global live streaming services market is segmented on the basis of devices and platform. Based on devices, the market is segmented into smartphones and tablets, laptops and desktops, smart TV, gaming consoles and others. On the basis of platform, the live streaming services market is segmented into Facebook, Snapchat, Instagram, YouTube and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global live streaming services market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The live streaming services market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region. The report analyzes factors affecting the live streaming services market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the live streaming services in these regions.

