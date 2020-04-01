Hotel Channel Management Software Market Potential Growth, Share, Demand and Analysis of Key Players – Research Forecasts to 2027

Channel management systems have been grown during the past few years to enhance the hotel’s reservation department’s operation and speed up its online presence. A hotel channel management updates the rates and availability of a hotel directly to major online travel agencies (OTA) and retrieves reservations accordingly, making it easy for the hotel to provide its rooms online.

Hotel channel management software help manage multiple online travel agencies and enhance efficiencies and boost revenue. Hotel channel management software also enable to manage rates and inventory across all relevant online channels. However, high cost of the software might hinder the growth of global hotel channel management software market. Furthermore, the adoption of hotel channel management software by developing regions such as Asia Pacific is anticipated to provide substantial opportunities to the global hotel channel management software market during the forecast period.

Some Of The Leading Players In Global Market:

1.E-GDS

2.eRevMax Inc.

3.eZee Technosys Pvt. Ltd.

4.OCTOPUS24

5.OpenHotel, Inc.

6.RateGain Technology Inc.

7.SiteMinder Group

8.SkyTouch Solutions, LLC

9.SmartHOTEL B.V.

10.StayNTouch, Inc.

The “Global Hotel Channel Management Software Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the global hotel channel management software market with detailed market segmentation by offering, deployment type, end-user and geography. The global hotel channel management software market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading hotel channel management software market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market. The global hotel channel management software market is segmented on the basis by offering, deployment type and end-user. On the basis of offering, the hotel channel management software market is segmented into solution and services. On the basis of deployment type, the hotel channel management software market is segmented into cloud and on-premise. On the basis of end-user, the hotel channel management software market is segmented into small hotels and large hotels.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global hotel channel management software market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The hotel channel management software market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of eighteen countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region. The report analyzes factors affecting the hotel channel management software market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the hotel channel management software market in these regions.

