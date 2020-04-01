Solid Urea Market Share, Growth by Top Company, Region, Applications, Drivers, Trends & Forecast to 2040
The global Solid Urea market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Solid Urea market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029
The business intelligence study of the Solid Urea market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Solid Urea market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Solid Urea market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global regions.
Each market player encompassed in the Solid Urea market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Solid Urea market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.
The following manufacturers are covered:
QAFCO
Yara International
KOCH
SABIC
OCI
CF Industries
Agrium
EuroChem
Group DF
Potash Corp
Hubei Yihua Chemical Industry
CNPC
Rui Xing Group
Luxi Chemical Group
Huajin Chemical Industries
Hualu-hengsheng
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Granular Urea
Prilled Urea
Segment by Application
Fertilizers (Basal Fertilizer, Seed Fertilizer and Foliage Top-Dressing)
Feed Additives
Industry Use (ADBLUEetc)
Others
