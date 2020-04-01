Smart Farming Market Industry Analysis Analysis 2019-2044

Global Smart Farming Market Viewpoint

In this Smart Farming market study, the following years are considered to project the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

The following manufacturers are covered:

John Deere

Trimble

Raven Industries

Precision Planting

Agco Corporation

AG Leader Technology

Dickey-John Corporation

Raven Industries Inc

Teejet Technologies

Topcon Precision Agriculture

Trimble Navigation Limited

Spraying Systems Co

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Automation & Control Systems

Wireless Connectivity & Sensors

Smart Agricultural Equipment & Machinery

Segment by Application

Fleet management Tracking of Farm Vehicles

Arable Farming, Large and Small Field Farming

Indoor farming Greenhouses and Stables

Livestock Monitoring

Fish Farming

Forestry

Other

