Electric Dryers Market 2019, Global Industry Overview, Sales Revenue, Demand and Forecast by 2024
According to the latest report by IMARC Group, the global electric dryers market size is anticipated to reach US$ 13.4 Billion by 2024, exhibiting a CAGR of around 4% during 2019-2024. An electric dryer is a kind of electronic home appliance that comprises a rotating drum, coiled wires to heat the air present inside the drum, and an exhaust vent to pass out water in the form of steam. It is widely used in the domestic sector to remove moisture from clothes and other textile products. Since these dryers offer faster drying cycle as compared to the traditional way of open drying of clothes, they are rapidly becoming an indispensable part of the domestic sector, especially in urban areas.
Get a PDF Sample for more detailed market insights: https://www.imarcgroup.com/electric-dryer-market/requestsample
Market Trends:
Unlike air drying, electric dryers act as a more convenient option for drying clothes as they are less time consuming and work irrespective of the weather conditions. Air drying of clothes takes up a significant amount of time off an individual’s busy schedule, while electric dryers perform the task in less time and effectively as well. Apart from this, governments of several countries are promoting the use of energy-saving appliances. This has driven the consumers to opt for dryers with energy labels such as ENERGY STAR, which represent the energy efficiency rate of a product. Furthermore, innovative features such as delicate cycle, steam refresh, sanitize cycle and moisture sensors are also contributing to the demand for these dryers. Other factors such as rising disposable income, aggressive promotional activities by manufacturers, and growing urbanization also contribute to the market growth.
For more information about this report visit: https://www.imarcgroup.com/electric-dryer-market
Table Of Contents
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.3.1 Primary Sources
2.3.2 Secondary Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach
2.4.2 Top-Down Approach
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.3 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Electric Dryers Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Market Breakup by Product Type
5.4 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
5.5 Market Breakup by End-User
5.6 Market Breakup by Region
5.7 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Product Type
6.1 Vented Dryer
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Ventless/Condenser Dryer
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
7 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
7.1 Specialty Stores
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Company-Owned Stores
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Hypermarkets and Supermarkets
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
7.4 Online
7.4.1 Market Trends
7.4.2 Market Forecast
7.5 Others
7.5.1 Market Trends
7.5.2 Market Forecast
8 Market Breakup by End-User
8.1 Commercial
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Residential
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
9 Market Breakup by Region
9.1 North America
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Europe
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3 Asia Pacific
9.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.2 Market Forecast
9.4 Middle East and Africa
9.4.1 Market Trends
9.4.2 Market Forecast
9.5 Latin America
9.5.1 Market Trends
9.5.2 Market Forecast
10 SWOT Analysis
9.1 Overview
9.2 Strengths
9.3 Weaknesses
9.4 Opportunities
9.5 Threats
11 Value Chain Analysis
12 Porters Five Forces Analysis
12.1 Overview
12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
12.4 Degree of Competition
12.5 Threat of New Entrants
12.6 Threat of Substitutes
13 Price Analysis
14 Manufacturing Process
14.1 Product Overview
14.2 Raw Material Requirements
14.3 Manufacturing Process
14.4 Key Success and Risk Factors
15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Market Structure
15.2 Key Players
15.3 Profiles of Key Players
15.3.1 Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
15.3.2 Whirlpool Corporation
15.3.3 Electrolux AB
15.3.4 LG Electronics
15.3.5 Arçelik
15.3.6 Gorenje
15.3.7 Haier Group Corporation
15.3.8 Panasonic Corporation
15.3.9 Smeg Group S.p.A.
15.3.10 GE
15.3.11 Asko
15.3.12 Crosslee
15.3.13 Hoovers
15.3.14 Kenmore Appliances
15.3.15 Midea
15.3.16 Miele
15.3.17 Robert Bosch
15.3.18 Robert Bosch GmbH
15.3.19 Sears Holdings (Kenmore)
Do You Have Any Query or Specific Requirement? Ask to Our Industry Expert: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=1196&flag=C
About Us
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
Contact US: IMARC Group
30 N Gould St, Ste R
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA
Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com/
Email: [email protected]
USA: +1-631-791-1145
Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal
Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.