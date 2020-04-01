Digital Video Content Market Share, Size, Trends and Growth 2019 to 2027| Amazon, Apple, Comcast, Facebook, Google, Hulu

MARKET INTRODUCTION

In the today’s ever-changing world of technology, the video is coming to dominate both the marketing space and entertainment industry. Digital video content comprises TV shows, music videos, movies and advertisements that can be watched on digital platforms with the help of electronic devices like tablets, smartphones, laptops, smart TVs and many more. The digital video content accounts for a vital part of online media consumption, mainly by the young inhabitants. With the rising number of devices that are able to support digital media coupled with increasing access to public Wi-Fi and broadband, a range of video content platforms has emerged. In addition, the wide reach and popularity of digital video content have facilitated the marketers in educating and converting buyers and ensuring customer satisfaction.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The major factors driving the growth of the digital video content market are rising internet penetration, increasing sales of smartphones, strong growth of social media platforms and low-costs. Further, the significant investments in communication network infrastructure are likely to offer significant growth opportunities for the digital video content market in the near future.

Key players profiled in the report include Amazon, Apple Inc., Comcast Corp., Facebook, Google, Hulu LLC, Netflix, Snap Inc., The Disney Walt Co., Twitter

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Digital Video Content Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the digital video content industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of digital video content market with detailed market segmentation by device type, deployment, business model and geography. The global digital video content market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading digital video content market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global digital video content market is segmented on the basis of device type, deployment, business model. Based on device type, the market is segmented as personal computers, mobile and others. Based on deployment, the digital video content market is divided into PayTV and OTT. On basis of business model, the market is bifurcated into advertising, Download-to-Own (DTO) and others.

