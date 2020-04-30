Rotary Limit Switch Market Overview, Scope and Advancement Outlook Till 2024

A new report has been added by Research Trades on the global Limit Switch market that shed light on the effective examination techniques. It provides a detailed description on the dynamic view of the market which has different perspectives. This report summarizes about the technologies, which can help to scale up the growth of the businesses in the near future

The rotary limit switch is used to control the movement of industrial machinery. It operates as an auxiliary controller of electrical motors through a power interface, such as a contactor or PLC. Suitable for heavy duty, its shaft is connected to the motor and, after a set number of revolution, the cams operate the switches, thus starting the predetermined movement. A worm gear and a helical toothed gear combined with one or more pairs of straight toothed gears are used for the transmission of the movement from the input shaft to the output shaft.

Scope of the Report:

Tecno Elettrica Ravasi, AMETEK STC and Giovenzana the top three production value share spots in the Rotary Limit Switch market in 2016. Tecno Elettrica Ravasi dominated with 41.63% production value, followed by AMETEK STC with 13.41% production value share and Giovenzana with 11.03% production value share.

In the next five years, the global consumption volume of Rotary Limit Switch will show downward tendency further, consumption volume is expected in 2022 will be 171.3 K Units. The average selling price will be around 181 $/Unit in 2022.

The market is not only influenced by the price, but also influenced by the product performance. The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant product?s types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of high-end market.

The worldwide market for Rotary Limit Switch is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.2% over the next five years, will reach 32 million US$ in 2024, from 28 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Rotary Limit Switch in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Tecno Elettrica Ravasi

AMETEK STC

Giovenzana

Stromag

Gleason Reel (Hubbell)

B-Command

BeiLiang

NOOK Industries

Others

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Gear Type

Encoded Type

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Wind Turbines

Hoisting Apparatus

