Blockchain in Supply Chain Market Professional and In-Depth Industry Analysis 2019-2027 by Key Players – ACCENTURE, Amazon Web Services, AUXESIS GROUP, Huawei

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Blockchain is a record of blocks or digital database of unchallengeable and authenticated transactions. The blockchain technology is an open ledger wherein each transaction on the network is recorded and available for all the parties involved in the network. These transactions can be viewed and verified by all the entities involved. Thereby, blockchain removes the requirement to transfer information among organizations through any other communication channel. It unifies the information sharing within enterprises, thus ensuring the transparency at each level of supply chain management.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The rising need for transparency in the supply chain owing to increased demand for improved security of transactions is the key reason propelling the growth of blockchain in supply chain market. Also, the growth of the e-commerce industry is another significant factor bolstering the demand for the blockchain in supply chain market. However, lack of skilled workforce and awareness regarding the technology are the major challenging factors hindering the blockchain in supply chain market. Moreover, increased automation, coupled with the exclusion of intermediaries in the supply chain management offers lucrative opportunities to the blockchain in supply chain market.

Request a sample copy at https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012884888/sample

Key players profiled in the report include ACCENTURE PLC., Amazon Web Services, AUXESIS GROUP, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., IBM CORPORATION, Interbit Ltd., MICROSOFT CORPORATION, ORACLE CORPORATION, SAP SE, TIBCO SOFTWARE

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Blockchain in Supply Chain Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the blockchain in supply chain industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of blockchain in supply chain market with detailed market segmentation by component, application, end-user and geography. The global blockchain in supply chain market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading blockchain in supply chain market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global blockchain in supply chain market is segmented based on component, application and end-user. By component, the blockchain in supply chain market is bifurcated into platform and services. On the basis of application, the blockchain in supply chain market is segmented into smart contracts, payment and settlement, inventory monitoring, product traceability, compliance management and others. The market by end-user is categorized into retail, healthcare, food and beverages, manufacturing, oil and gas and others.

Ask for Discount at https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012884888/discount

Table of Content

1.INTRODUCTION

2. KEY TAKEWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. BLOCKCHAIN IN SUPPLY CHAIN MARKET LANDSCAPE

5. BLOCKCHAIN IN SUPPLY CHAIN MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

6. BLOCKCHAIN IN SUPPLY CHAIN MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS

7. BLOCKCHAIN IN SUPPLY CHAIN MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – COMPONENT

8. BLOCKCHAIN IN SUPPLY CHAIN MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – APPLICATION

9. BLOCKCHAIN IN SUPPLY CHAIN MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – END-USER

10. BLOCKCHAIN IN SUPPLY CHAIN MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

11. INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE

12. BLOCKCHAIN IN SUPPLY CHAIN MARKET, KEY COMPANY PROFILES

12.1. ACCENTURE PLC.

12.2. AMAZON WEB SERVICES

12.3. AUXESIS GROUP

12.4. HUAWEI TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.

12.5. IBM CORPORATION

12.6. INTERBIT LTD.

12.7. MICROSOFT CORPORATION

12.8. ORACLE CORPORATION

12.9. SAP SE

12.10. TIBCO SOFTWARE

13. APPENDIX

Get Complete Report at https://www.reportsweb.com/buy&RW00012884888/buy/4550

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]

About ReportsWeb:

ReportsWeb.com is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.