Corona Discharge Ozone Generator Market End-use Sectors Analysis 2019-2033

Global Corona Discharge Ozone Generator Market Viewpoint

In this Corona Discharge Ozone Generator market study, the following years are considered to project the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

The following manufacturers are covered:

OZONIA (Suez)

Wedeco (Xylem)

Mitsubishi Electric

Toshiba

Primozone

Metawater

Ozono Elettronica Internazionale

MKS

Oxyzone

DEL

ESCO lnternational

Qingdao Guolin Industry

Newland EnTech

Koner

Taixing Gaoxin

Jiuzhoulong

Tonglin Technology

Hengdong

Sankang Envi-tech

Nippon Photoelectricity Equipment

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

High Frequency

Medium Frequency

Segment by Application

Ozone Therapy

Air Purification

Food Cleaning

Other

