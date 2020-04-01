Propolis Market Key Growth Dynamics and Regional Assessment with Forecast 2027

Propolis also known as bee glue is a resinous mixture produced by honey bees. Naturally propolis is produced by honey bees when they combine the sap with their own discharges and beeswax. It is a sticky, yellowish-brown product produced by bees and used by them as a sealant material to close small gaps in the beehives. Propolis has been used by man for thousands of years. Ancient civilizations valued it for its medicinal properties. Propolis is believed to have anti-fungal, anti-bacterial, anti-viral and anti-inflammatory properties. Scientific research has shown that a special compound called pinocembrin imparts anti-fungal, anti-microbial, and anti-inflammatory properties to propolis.

The report “Propolis Market” gives varied description about the segmentation of the market on the basis of segmented Dosage, Route of Administration and Application, and leads with a descriptive structure of the trends and restrictions of the various segments and sub segments. It also provides the market size and estimates a forecast from the year 2019 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Typhoid Vaccines market.

The report facilitates in determining and interpreting the key market players, portfolios with necessary information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of past few years, key developments in past few years, that helps in constructing strategies to gain competitive advantage in the long run. The report also analyzes factors affecting Propolis market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend.

The global propolis market is segmented on the basis of product type, category, and distribution channel. On the basis of product type, the propolis market is segmented into, capsules and tablets, spray, extract, others. On the basis of category, the market is bifurcated into, alcohol based and alcohol-free. Based on distribution channel, the global propolis market is segmented into, store based, and non-store based.

