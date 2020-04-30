Dental Laboratories Market Detailed Analytical Overview Upto 2027

“The global dental laboratories market is expected to reach US$ 54,008.10 Mn in 2027 from US$ 33,264.24 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 5.7% from 2020-2027.”

The factors driving the growth of dental laboratories include rising prevalence of tooth loss, advantages of CAD/CAM dentistry and rising demand for cosmetic dentistry. Also, the technological developments in restorative dentistry are likely to have a positive impact on market growth in the coming years. Besides, the high cost of equipment and installation and the dearth of skilled professionals in dental laboratories is expected to have a positive effect on the growth of the market in the forecast years.

A dental laboratory refers to an organization that manufactures or customized dental products such as dentures, implants, a crown (cap), veneers, and others. A dental laboratory plays a vital role in the restorative dentistry. It is responsible for manufacturing and providing outsourcing of dental esthetic products. It is owned by a dentist, and dental technicians are employed for assistance.

To Remain ‘Ahead’ Of Your Competitors, Request for a Sample [email protected] https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00004184/

Company Profiles

Dentsply Sirona

Danaher

Zimmer Biomet

3M

BEGO GmbH & Co. KG

Ultradent Products Inc

GC Corporation

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

PLANMECA OY

Ivoclar Vivadent AG.

The global dental laboratories market is segmented by material, equipment, prosthetics and application. Based on the material, the market is segmented into metal-ceramics, ceramics and others. Based on the equipment, the market is segmented into dental milling, dental articulators, furnaces and dental scanners. On the basis of prosthetics, the market is categorized as dental bridges, dental crowns and dentures. The global dental laboratories market is classified on the basis of application into restorative, endodontic implants and orthodontic.

Rising Prevalence of Tooth Loss

Tooth loss is the prime indication of visiting a dentist to restore the tooth. Various factors lead to tooth loss, which includes aging, accidental injuries in the jawline, tooth decaying, or other related diseases. Tooth loss affects the beauty of the smile and mental status of a person in their adolescent health. In a broad spectrum, the survey conducted by the National Health Services, it is stated that the prevalence of both partial and total tooth loss in adults and seniors has decreased since the early 1970s. The development in dental science has led to various restoration techniques that have enabled to make a person smile again through esthetic. However, there are various people across the world who are not able to access dental treatment. The significant disparities in the various rural areas of the world cannot access dental care due to various factors. Hence, the majority of the patients across the world suffer from tooth loss due to some key factors such as tooth decay, periodontal diseases, injuries, accidents, and others.

Technological Developments in Restorative Dentistry

Restorative dentistry is effective teeth and mouth care solution that benefits overall oral health, specifically facial appearance. New dental implant technology allows dentists to insert implants through minimally invasive surgeries and incorporate advanced navigation and monitoring technologies. However, conventional dental implants are one of the greatest inventions in dentistry in recent years. The dental implant procedure may not be ideal for everybody. However, dental technology has now improved implantation procedures with the help of innovative products such as mini-implants, dentures, and other prosthetics.

Strategic Insights

Growth strategies such as product launch have been significantly witnessed in the dental laboratories market, which has helped the company to strengthen its customer base. For instance, in October 2016, Ivoclar Vivadent introduced Cention N, which is an affordable, metal-free filling material that meets the demand for mercury-free restorations.

For In-Depth Competitive Analysis, Buy Now @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00004184/

Frequently Asked Questions

What are dental laboratories?

A dental laboratory is an organization that manufactures or customizes dental products such as dentures, implants, a crown (cap), veneers, and others. Dental laboratory plays a vital role in the restorative dentistry. It is responsible for manufacturing and providing outsourcing of dental aesthetic products. It is owned by a dentist, and dental technicians are employed for assistance.

What are the trends in dental laboratory market?

During recent years, the rise in the use of 3D printing has been observed in dental laboratories. A 3D printed model is more accurate in matters of size and shape and can be taken directly from a doctor-supplied intraoral scan. Through this technique, a large number of models can also be printed simultaneously, which highly saves the amount of time required. Also, 3D printing technology continues to advance; moreover, the prices are expected to come down during the future years. For instance, the cost incurred by dental laboratories to develop a 3D printed model using an intraoral scan and CAD/CAM processes is less compared to the expenses of making it conventionally. Moreover, the technicians involved require less time to carry out the procedure, which reduced the labor cost.

What are the factors that can hinder the market growth?

The high cost of equipment and installation and dearth of skilled professionals in the dental laboratories across the globe are the major factors expected to hamper the market growth in the coming years. The cost of equipment required in the dental laboratories is much higher; the cost associated with installation is also higher. For instance, the cost of dental CAD/CAM equipment is approximately US$ 100,000. The dentist or the owner of the dental laboratory incurs additional cost to install the equipment and train a technician. Thus, the high cost is responsible for the expensive usual and customized fees for making crowns, bridges, and others.

Contact Us

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email Id: [email protected]

About The Insight Partners:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.