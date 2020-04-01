Telecom Managed Services Market – Global Analysis, Regional Outlook, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2025

This research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global telecom managed services industry with recent and upcoming market trends to offer the impending investment in the telecom managed services market. The report includes a comprehensive analysis of the industry size database along with the market prediction for the mentioned forecast period. Furthermore, the telecom managed services market research study offers comprehensive data about the opportunities, key drivers, and restraints with the impact analysis.

Get Research Insights at: https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/1385

Key Market Players

• Amdocs

• Tech Mahindra

• AT&T

• Cisco Systems, Inc.

• Ericsson AB

• GTT Communications

• Huawei Technologies

• IBM

• NTT Data Corporation

• Comarch S.A.

• Sprint.com

• Unisys

• Verizon Communications Inc.

• Others

The managed data center is anticipated to dominate the telecom managed services market during the forecast period

The demand for the managed data center is growing across various regions. The propagation of tablets and smartphones across organizations and the growing use of social media within the consumer segment has resulted in the generation of an enormous amount of data. SMEs, as well as large enterprises, are strongly implementing managed services for operating and managing their enterprise infrastructure that includes data center management, network implementation, security and mobility services, and more. On the other hand, compliance & security, along with a reduction in operational expenditure and downtime are other advantages through the implementation of managed services.

Asia-Pacific will lead the growth in this market

It is expected that North America will hold the largest market share in the global telecom managed services market, owing to the existence of major industry players within the region. However, Asia-Pacific (APAC) is projected to grow at a high growth rate during the forecast period. This is attributed since the region comprises both emergent and developed economies such as Japan, Australia, New Zealand, India, and Korea. India and China are rapidly advancing in terms of foreign direct investment and technology adoption. Moreover, the integration of developed technologies such as IoT, mobility, and Long Term Evolution (LTE) is widely adopted throughout the region.

Read Complete Report at: https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/industry-reports/telecom-managed-services-market

Market Segments: Telecom Managed Services Market

By Service Type Managed Data Center Managed Network Services Managed Data and Information Services Managed Mobility Services Managed Communications Services Managed Security Services

By Organization Type SMEs Large Enterprises



By Region North America US Canada



Europe Germany France UK Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific Middle East & Africa UAE South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa South America Brazil Rest of South America



Key Sources

• Industry Associations

• Patent Websites

• Company Annual Reports

• Company Websites

• Key industry leaders

• IEEE journals

• Technology consultants

• System Integrators

• Telecom experts

• Others

Key Questions Answered

• What are the key growth regions and countries?

• What are the important types and technologies being used?

• What are the market players doing, in terms of research and development?

• Which are the new applications for this market?

• What are the integrations happening?

• What are the recent news, developments, mergers, or large value deals?

Key Stakeholders

• Products & solution providers

• System Integrators

• Regulatory Authorities

• Research and Innovation Organizations

• Technocrats

• Suppliers and Distributors

• Other Channel Partners

Enquire more about report at: https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/1385

About Us:

Adroit Market Research is an India-based business analytics and consulting company incorporated in 2018. Our target audience is a wide range of corporations, manufacturing companies, product/technology development institutions and industry associations that require understanding of a market’s size, key trends, participants and future outlook of an industry. We intend to become our clients’ knowledge partner and provide them with valuable market insights to help create opportunities that increase their revenues. We follow a code– Explore, Learn and Transform. At our core, we are curious people who love to identify and understand industry patterns, create an insightful study around our findings and churn out money-making roadmaps.

Contact Information:

Ryan Johnson

Account Manager Global

3131 McKinney Ave Ste 600, Dallas,

TX75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: USA: +1 972-362 -8199/ +91 9665341414