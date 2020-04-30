Home Health Hub Market to Benefit from Rapid Technological Advancements During the Forecast Period (2020-2027)

“The global Home health hub market is anticipated to reach US$ 2,008.30 Mn in 2027 from US$ 188.73 Mn in 2018. The market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 30.1% from 2020-2027.”

The report provides trends prevailing in the global home health hub market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as hindrances. The market for home health hub is expected to grow, owing to factors such as rising preference for home monitoring devices, and better health outcomes and reduced costs. Moreover, growing use of smartphones is likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the market in coming years.

Company Profiles

OnKöl

Insung Information Co, Ltd.

Ideal Life Inc.

iHealth Labs Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

Vivify Health, Inc.

Capsule Technologies Inc. (Formally: QUALCOMM LIFE, INC.)

MedM

Sensato Cybersecurity Solutions

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Rising Preference for Home Monitoring Devices

A home health hub comprises of a wide range of health data of patients from the point of care that includes vital signs, weight, heart rates, blood sugar, blood oxygen levels, blood pressure, and electrocardiograms. The data can be transmitted to skilled health professionals in facilities such as hospitals and intensive care units, skilled nursing facilities, centralized off-site case management programs and monitoring centers. The patients monitored remotely by professionals are provided with a treatment plan based on the health data information. Many companies are focusing on developing innovative products. For instance, in January 2014, iHealth Lab Inc., launched three new wearable mobile personal health products-ambulatory blood pressure monitor (ABPM), wearable pulse oximeter, and wireless ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG). Therefore, owing to the abovementioned factors, the demand for home health hubs is significantly increasing during the forecast period.

Increasing Cyber Threats and Data Security Issues

Due to improved mobile technology, governments and other organizations are turning to mobile devices to improve efficient productivity and also focus on coupling their power to use present health data in a timely manner. The hasty development of advanced technology allows the increased sharing of data information between electronic systems. The increasing health data security helps users with accurate data and provide decision makers to improve the ability to make critical decisions. However, several healthcare organizations introduce the risks that result in personal health data breaches. These organizations do not provide guidelines for safeguarding electronic personal health information. Thus, the rising threats of using these services proportionally boost the health data security that restricts the growth of the home health hubs market.

Product Insights

The global Home health hub market, based on product & service, has been segmented into standalone hubs, smart based hubs, and services. In 2018, standalone hubs segment held the largest share of the market. Moreover, the smartphone based hub segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the coming years.

Frequently Asked Questions

What are home health hub?

Home health hubs are also called home health gateways is a software platform that connects the health caregiver and patient through the patient’s electronic devices and proactively organizes, cares & manages chronic diseases for better outcomes. Significant developments such as advanced connected home and mobile technologies are increasing efficiency and automation capabilities of data collection from patients. This helps to improve hospital and patient connectivity, thereby improving healthcare delivery and quality of care.

What are the driving factors for the home health hub industry across the globe?

The rising preference for home monitoring devices, increasing remotely monitored patients by professionals with a treatment plan based on the health data information is expected to propel the growth of the home health hubs market. Moreover, Better health outcomes by advanced home health hubs at reduced costs is anticipated to drive the global market.

What are the prices of home health hubs?

Prices of home health hub varies from USD 20 (small home hub that work with any connected health device such as blood pressure, weight scales, etc.) to USD 150.

