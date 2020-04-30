Machine Vision Systems Market to Register Exponential Compound Annual Growth Rate Through 2027

“The global machine vision systems market accounted for US$ 9.11 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period 2020 – 2027, to reach US$ 17.57 Bn by 2027.”

With increasing adoption of machine vision systems in various industrial verticals for production automation, the demand for machine vision technology is likely to increase in the coming years. The machine vision systems help in identifying defects which are difficult to inspect and visualize by humans. The functions performed by machine vision systems include surface defects, missing features, assembly errors, and detection of damaged parts. Machine vision also helps in aligning the parts for high accuracy in assembly operations.

Global Machine Vision Systems Market – Company Profiles

Basler AG

Cognex Corporation

Datalogic S.p.A

FLIR Systems, Inc.

IDS Imaging Development Systems GmbH

ISRA VISION AG

Keyence Corporation

OmniVision Technologies, Inc.

Omron Microscan Systems, Inc.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated

Government initiatives worldwide to support the growth of manufacturing sector

For sustainable economic development, various countries worldwide are focusing on increasing industrialization, especially in manufacturing and process industry sectors. The fast evolving technology landscape in the manufacturing and process industries worldwide has also been encouraging the manufacturing companies to invest in advanced systems and processes, which can help achieve high operational efficiencies and also enable companies to meet challenging demands of today’s customers. The present century is characterized by tough competition in all major industry verticals.

Growing demand for high-quality product inspection, a critical driving factor for the market

Machine vision systems have become an integral part of industrial automation to achieve higher precision and quality assurance. Intense need for high-quality product inspection is anticipated to foster the demand for machine vision system and services globally. Increasing requirement for high production output in the manufacturing industry is expected to remain a prominent driver for increased demand in machine vision technology. Industrial applications demand higher productivity and throughput to increase the efficiency of production units.

Type Segment Insights

On the basis of type, the global machine vision systems market is bifurcated into smart machine vision systems, PC-based vision systems and 3D machine vision systems. PC-based machine vision systems are faster than smart machine vision systems and also, PC-based vision systems are upgradable and can have comparatively many customizable and alternative parts and swap them. This versatility makes a PC-based vision system highly customizable since it can have newer or more application specific hardware installed to specialize on a certain task or have its general range of functions expanded.

Frequently Asked Questions

What are reasons behind European Machine Vision Systems industry growth?

The growth of the machine vision systems market in Europe is primarily attributed to the presence of highly developed economies and a strong automotive sector in this region. The European region is one of the worldâ€™s largest producers of motor vehicles and the automotive sector is also one of the largest private sector in terms of R&D investments. Being the hub for major automotive companies, machine vision systems are extensively used in this region. Germany is the major contributor to the growth of machine vision systems in the European region.

What are market opportunities for Machine Vision Systems?

Increasing adoption of Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) for factory automation by various industries such as automotive, electronics & semiconductor, food & beverages, logistics, and pharmaceuticals is anticipated to provide ample growth opportunities for the growth of machine vision systems market during the forecast period of 2019 to 2027.

Which system type is most commonly used for Machine Vision?

Presently, PC-based vision systems are the most widely used systems in the global machine vision systems market due to their high processing power and their ability to handle complex operations. In a multi-camera setup, the PC-based vision systems offer greater customizability, flexibility, and versatility in operations at a competitive price. Hence, PC-based vision systems are anticipated to drive the market growth of machine vision systems, especially in the complex and demanding applications.

