Educational Robot Market to Witness Rapid Development During the Forecast Period (2020-2027)

“The global educational robot market accounted at US$ 773.0 Mn in 2018; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.2% during the forecast period, to reach US$ 3,386.5 Mn by 2027.”

North America accounted for a major share of the global educational robot market in 2018 and is expected to lose the market share to APAC during the forecast period. APAC is the fastest-growing educational robot market worldwide. The region is the biggest innovator in the consumer robot space. As the region’s most innovative robotics start-ups continue developing their products, they’re increasingly looking to expand globally. For instance, start-ups such as Makeblock have already indicated their global ambitions, and others are rapidly following. Further, in 2017, Tencent Holdings, a Chinese internet giant, has led a US$ 41 Mn funding round for Wonder Workshop, US educational robot company, as it looks for expansion in the APAC region owing to the growing demand for STEM education.

Advancements of teaching methods in schools and universities is propelling the demand for educational robot market

Education is one of the promising sectors for the rapid evolution of digitalization in developed and developing countries. Developing countries such as China, India, and Brazil are witnessing high demand for technology driven methods of education. The schools in China, South Korea, Japan, and US among others aim at preparing their students to excel in the rapidly digitalizing world. The digitalization in the education sector is a key factor in driving educational robot market. China is one of the prominent countries where digitalization in the educational sector is booming at present, and the same is anticipated to create a huge market in the coming years. The growth in demand for enhanced teaching methods is positively influencing the educational robot market.

Increasing demand for humanoid robots offer lucrative opportunity to the educational robot market

The humanoid robot resembles the human features and interacts with social tools and the environment. Human-Robot-Interaction has received considerable attention in laboratories, schools, and other educational institutes. Humanoid robots are a powerful tool for STEM education. Humanoid robots are proved to be an excellent means of problem-solving for STEM education. There is an active movement of the development of humanoid robot hardware and software for educational institutes. The increasing implementation of humanoid robots for STEM education is creating a significant opportunity for educational robot market players.

Type Insights

The global educational robot market by type is bifurcated into humanoid and non-humanoid segment. Robots are becoming an integral component and are having great capabilities in the educational sector. The educational robot is having a high impact on teenager learning and is widely used for development and intellectual growth. Robots are used as an entertaining and interactive platform to learn about computers, languages, mechanical engineering, and electronics, among others. The educational robot has wide adoption for STEM discipline. Moreover, educational robots are witnessing a huge demand for humanoid robots.

Frequently Asked Questions

What are market opportunities for educational robots?

Growing demand for humanoid robots provides a potential opportunity for market growth. Along with the increasing focus in STEM education, the demand for educational robots is expected to increase during the forecast period and also vendors have a huge opportunity in this segment.

Which type is most commonly used for educational robot?

Non-humanoid robot is the most widely used robots for the educational purpose due to its low cost. The major factors for the adoption of non-humanoid robots are its low cost, easy portability, low maintenance cost, easy to use, and others. Non-humanoid robots are widely used in higher educational institutes.

Which continent has highest demand for educational robot?

APAC region is the fastest-growing region for educational robots, owing to increasing advancements in teaching methods in countries such as China and South Korea. Moreover, the increasing focus towards research & development in the field of an educational robot is driving the Asia-Pacific market.

