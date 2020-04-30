Airline Booking Platform Market to Significantly Increase Revenues Through 2027

“Airline booking platform market in global grew from US$ 3,601.05 Mn in 2018 to US$ 8,852.77 Mn by the year 2027. This represents a CAGR of 10.7% from the year 2020 to 2027.”

Europe was the leading geographic market, and it is anticipated to be the highest revenue contributor throughout the forecast period. Asia-Pacific airline booking platform market size is expected to gradually increase in the coming years till 2027, owing to the wide range of income levels and rapidly growing middle class.

Growing number of air travelers expected to boost the market

As the number of air travelers has surged since last few years, it has significantly impacted the airline booking platform market. Airline passenger growth rate is the major tailwind for the growth in airline booking platform market. The changing economies of developing countries and increasing the purchasing power of customers is positively impacting market growth. During the last 15 years, the global air passenger increased by around 5% year-on-year.

According to the International Air Transport Association (IATA), the number of air passenger is expected to double between 2016 and 2035. Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth in air travelers and is significantly contributing to the market growth. This growth is attributed to the factors such as changing economies of developing countries, increasing purchasing power of customers, the boom in travel & tourism sector, the emergence of low-cost carriers (LCCs), global connectivity of aircraft, changing the face of aviation, and others. Aviation demographics are undergoing substantial changes, generation Y is increasingly spending more time traveling and are expected to be the key customer for airline booking platform.

In the global airline booking platform market, Europe generates the largest market revenue in 2018. Europe is home to one of the largest aviation sectors in the world. Similar to North America, the most preferred mode of transportation in Europe for domestic as well as international conveyance is air travel. The airlines in the European countries, irrespective of full service or low-cost airlines, are facing extreme pressure in terms of passenger volume. This is influencing the companies to procure a high number of aircraft. Moreover, the strong economy of Europe and higher individual disposable incomes lay a robust platform for the business of the aerospace industry. Almost more than half of the metropolitan population in the Western Europe opts for air transportation. Hence, these above-mentioned factors are driving the airline booking platform in the region.

Global Airline Booking Platform Market- Type Insights

The global airline booking platform market by type was led by Online Travel Agency (OTA) segment. Tickets comparison engine segment held the second largest market in 2018 and is anticipated to increase its shares during the forecast period from 2020 – 2027.

Global Airline Booking Platform Market – Application Insights

The global airline booking platform market by application was led by domestic airline booking segment. International airline booking segment held the second largest market in 2018 and is anticipated to increase its shares during the forecast period from 2020 – 2027.

Frequently Asked Questions

Which application is most commonly used for airline booking platform?

Domestic airline booking is growing with an astonishing pace across the globe. Domestic bookings are made to travel within the countries in different cities, which includes business trips, personal trips, tours to explore different cities, and many more. The growing GDP of various developing countries is one of the reasons for the adoption of domestic airline booking through OTAs and ticket comparison engines.

What are market opportunities for airline booking platform?

High penetration of the internet and increased preference towards online booking provides an opportunity for market growth. Also, the growing tourism sector coupled with the presence of low-cost carriers is influencing the growth of the market.

What are reasons behind European Airline booking platform industry growth?

Europe is home to one of the largest aviation sectors in the world. Similar to North America, the most preferred mode of transportation in Europe for domestic as well as international conveyance is air travel. The airlines in the European countries, irrespective of full service or low-cost airlines, are facing extreme pressure in terms of passenger volume. This is influencing the companies to procure a high number of aircraft. Moreover, the strong economy of Europe and higher individual disposable incomes lay a robust platform for the business of the aerospace industry. Almost more than half of the metropolitan population in Western Europe opts for air transportation.

