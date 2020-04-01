Percutaneous Mechanical Circulatory Support Devices Market Expected to Reach US$ 2,977.8 Mn in 2025 – Abbott, Medtronic, Getinge, Teleflex, LivaNova, ABIOMED, EUROSETS, Berlin, Jarvik, CardioBridge

Sameer Joshi

Call: +912067274191

Email: [email protected]

Pune, April 01,2020

Premium Market Insights has announced the addition of the “Percutaneous Mechanical Circulatory Support Devices Market”. The report focuses on global major leading industry players with information such as company profiles, product picture and specification.

The Global percutaneous mechanical circulatory support devices market is expected to reach US$ 2,977.8 Mn in 2025 from US$ 1,188.2 in 2017. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 12.3% from 2018-2025.

The Percutaneous mechanical circulatory support devices are majorly used as a bridge to help patients suffering with cardiogenic shocks and heart failures. These disease conditions usually falls under the most commonly encountered cardiovascular diseases which has a high burden and prevalence across the globe.

Get Sample PDF For More Professional And Technical Insights at:

https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/TIP00009472

According to the World health organization in 2017, cardiovascular diseases are number 1 cause of death all over the world. It also mentioned that in 2016, 17.9 million people across the globe died due to cardiovascular diseases. In spite of the increase in the attribute of metabolic disorders to the incidence of cardiovascular disease (CVD), hypertension remains the most important risk factor in Japanese people.

According to Public Health Center-based prospective (JPHC) Study conducted in March 2017, cardiovascular disease is an established risk factor of stroke and heart failure in much older individuals too. Heart disease is the leading cause of death for people of most ethnicities in the United States, including African Americans, Hispanics, and whites.

According to the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in 2016 About 610,000 people die of heart disease in the United States every year-thats 1 in every 4 deaths. Moreover, The Global Burden of Disease study conducted in April 2016 estimates that CVD death rate of 272 per 100000 population in India is higher than the global average of 235 per 100000 population.

Various research studies shows that improvements and experience with percutaneous mechanical circulatory support may offer the prospect of better outcomes. Thus, the high prevalence of cardiovascular diseases that majorly includes heart failure conditions rising across the globe to which mechanical circulatory devices have emerged as a potential solutions for patients treatment are likely to boost the growth of the percutaneous mechanical circulatory support devices market.

Get Complete Report at: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/TIP00009472

Global percutaneous mechanical circulatory support devices market, based on the product was segmented into intra-aortic balloon pumps, VA-extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO), and short-term ventricular assist devices. Short-term ventricular assist devices segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 12.7% during the forecast period. The intra-aortic balloon pumps offers prodigious potential for the treatment of heart failures and cardiogenic shocks. Therefore, the segment held the largest market share of 42.0% for the product segment in the percutaneous mechanical circulatory support devices market and is likely to dominate the market in coming forecast period.

Some of the major primary and secondary sources included in the report for the percutaneous mechanical circulatory support devices market are Heart Failure Society of America, World Health Organization, C Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Department of Cardiovascular Surgery, Italy, Food and Drug Administration (FDA), India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF) and others.

Premium Market Insights is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries. Our commitment to customer service is best exemplified by free analyst support that we offer to our clients which sets us apart from any other provider.