Lung Marker Market Size, Share, Cost Analysis, Demand, Trends and Forecast by 2024

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Lung Marker Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the global lung marker market grew at a CAGR of around 8% during 2014-2019. Lung markers are used as additional tools along with biopsy and several imaging tests to identify cancer. Four types of lung markers, namely EGFR, EML4-ALK, KRAS, and BRAF, are generally utilized during lung intervention procedures. They are also used in the treatment and diagnosis of pleural mesothelioma, pleural effusion, pleural thickening and pleural plaque, and preoperative marking of smaller and non-palpable intrapulmonary nodules.

The rising number of smokers is resulting in the increasing prevalence of respiratory disorders and lung cancer across the globe. This represents one of the key factors driving the global lung marker market growth. In addition to this, governments of several countries are improving the healthcare infrastructure and focusing on the early diagnosis of life-threatening diseases, which, in turn, is fueling the market growth. Apart from this, Epigenomics AG, a molecular diagnostics company, recently launched the novel panel of blood-based DNA methylation biomarkers for detecting lung cancer. This is anticipated to have a positive influence on the market growth in the upcoming years. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to continue its strong growth during the next five years.

Breakup by Cancer Type:

Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC)

Small Cell Lung Cancer (SCLC)

Breakup by Marker Type:

EGFR

EML4-ALK

KRAS

BRAF

Others

Breakup by End User:

Hospitals

Diagnostic Labs

Others

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being:

Abbott Diagnostics Ltd.

Affymetrix Inc.

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Beckman Coulter

Fujirebio US

Hologic Inc.

Roche

Siemens Healthineers

Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Veridex LLC

