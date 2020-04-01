DNA NEXT GENERATION SEQUENCING MARKET EXPECTED TO REACH US$ 22,716.9 MN IN 2025 – ILLUMINA, THERMO FISHER, QIAGEN N.V., BEIJING GENOMICS, PERKINELMER, F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE, AGILENT, EUROFINS, OXFORD NANOPORE, MACROGEN

Sameer Joshi

The Global DNA next generation sequencing market is expected to reach US$ 22,716.9 Mn in 2025 from US$ 4,898.5 Mn in 2017. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 21.7% from 2018-2025.

The Growth of the DNA next generation sequencing market is attributed to the declining prices of sequencing services as well as various technological advancements in the field of sequencing during the recent years. Advancement in the field of molecular biology has equally enhanced the sequencing procedures. Many industry players have come up with innovative NGS technology in last few years. For instance, Pacific Biosciences with Sequel, and Oxford Nanopore with PromethION. Additionally, three advances NSG systems that dominate the market includes Roche GS FLX (454), Illumina HiSeq 2000 (Solexa) and AB SOLiD (Agencourt).

In the recent years, next generation sequencing price have declined substantially. For instance, first whole human genome sequencing cost over US$3.7 billion in 2000 and took 13 years for the completion. However, the costs for the same in recent years has reduces to US$1,000 and the process requires less number of days. In 2000, cost for sequencing was US$ 3.7 billion, which dropped down to US$ 10 million in 2006 and declined to US$ 5,000 in 2012. Major market players such as Illumina and Roche have introduced breakthrough technologies that have enabled in the cost and time reduction in the sequencing.

Global DNA next generation sequencing market, based on product was segmented as, consumables, services and platforms. In 2017, consumables segment held the largest share by the market, by product. This is mainly attributed since these consumables are used at every stage of sequencing.

Global DNA next generation sequencing market, based on application was segmented as, diagnostics, drug discovery, precision medicine, and other applications. In 2017, diagnostics held the largest share of market, by application.

Global DNA next generation sequencing market, based on end user was segmented as, academic & research institutes, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, hospitals & clinics, and other end users. In 2017, academic & research institutes held the largest share of market, by end user. In addition, the hospitals & clinics segment is also anticipated to witness a significant growth, during the forecast period.

