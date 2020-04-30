Healthcare IT Market Trends, Opportunity, Analysis and Forecast to 2025 By Leading Players McKesson, GE Healthcare, Phillips, eClinicalWorks, Allscripts, Carestream, Hewlett-Packard

The healthcare IT market is estimated to represent a global market of USD 68.73 billion by 2017 with growth rate of 13.9%.

Health information technology is the area of IT involving the design, creation, development, and maintenance of information systems for the medical field. In recent time, the demand for health IT results from the advancement of technologies coupled with changing government regulations which influence the need for quality patient care. Favourable government initiatives to deploy and develop healthcare IT worldwide is the major driving factor for the industry growth. Several region-specific initiatives are undergoing by various government bodies to promote eHealth services. For instance, the Health Department Republic of South Africa introduced guidelines for healthcare IT strategy to promote information technology in South Africa. Likewise, EUR-Lex, the official website of European Union law introduced eHealth action plan for 2012-2020. This guideline includes the strategies for the deployment of eHealth services in European nations. Such initiatives, would, in turn, anticipated to boost the acceptance of healthcare IT, drive the market growth..

Furthermore, the advent of advanced technology based medical services such as a self-service kiosk, real-time locating services, report monitoring tools, pharmacogenomics, and portal technology support the market growth to great extent. On the flip side, the information technology for the medical industry faces several challenges on the patient security and data storage front, the industry report analyzed. It is noted that increasing cybercrimes and hacking cases pose as a major constraint to the acceptance of these services.

Application Takeaway

In terms of applications, the industry is categorized as Laboratory Information System, Electronic Health Record (EHR), Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS), Computerized Physician Order Entry (CPOE), Electronic Prescribing Systems (EPS), Clinical Information System, Telemedicine and others. Of these, EHR and telemedicine accounted for the highest revenue share. Implementations of EHR systems have dramatically increased in recent few years since the inception of the medical information technology for HITECH (Economic and Clinical Health) Act in 2009, providing a healthy platform for segment growth.

Medical Care Providers Takeaway

Depending upon medical care providers, the market is bifurcated as Physicians, Nursing, Pharmacy, Patient Access, Financial Services, and Risk Management Services. Adoption of healthcare IT in nursing and physician sector is considered to be high compared to other medical facilities. Furthermore, patient access and risk management services are anticipated to grow with a promising growth rate during the forecast period.

Regional Takeaway

With the highest revenue share, North America surfaced up as ruling party for healthcare IT market. This region grossed total revenue of USD 34.09 billion in 2017, and it is growing at a CAGR of over 11% during the study period. Presence of advanced research institutes, hospitals, and universities is considered to be the key factor for the demand for healthcare IT services in this region. On contrary, the Asia Pacific exhibiting strong potential for this industry due to rising government spending on the development of healthcare infrastructure.

