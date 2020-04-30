Ambulatory Care Services Market Global Analysis and Forecast to 2025 by Top Players AmSurg, Medical Facilities, Terveystalo, IntegraMed

Diseases that are considered “acute condition” are largely being addressed with currently available procedures and therapeutics; however, chronic diseases are on the rise. To address chronic disease, the focus on outpatient care services has increased over the coupled of years. The demand for ambulatory care services is anticipated to increase as a percentage of total healthcare volume, along with the impatient care continuing to decline. Moreover, as the active baby boomer population ages and obesity continues to wear out, the number of patients wanting care in outpatient facilities will climb. While inpatient care is typically based on physician consultations, outpatient decisions are grounded in convenience, supporting this industry growth.

Further, a number of factors, including growing patient satisfactory expectations, technology advancements, and new care protocols, are contributing to the continued ascendency of outpatient services such as ambulatory care. On contrary, factors that could pull back the growth of ambulatory services are pressures on complex reimbursement rates, a shift to a bundled payment rate system and rising acquisitions of the centres by hospital settings.

Types Takeaway

In terms of types, the market is categorized as Primary care offices, surgical specialty, Emergency departments, Outpatient departments, and Medical specialties. Among these, primary care office segment accounted for the highest i.e. over 60% revenue share. Further, surgical settings and emergency departments are growing with promising growth rate over the forecast period.

Regional Takeaway

Depending upon geography, the market is categorized as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. Developed regions such as North America and Europe accounted for the highest share. North America captured 46.23% share in 2017 and is projected to continue its dominance during the study period. Favorable government initiatives coupled with increasing healthcare spending will support the industry growth. For example, as per the Health & Human Services’ Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality, ambulatory care expenses accounts for one-third of healthcare spending in the U.S. The U.S. government spends around 6% of its GDP on ambulatory care, compared to 3% by European government and 1-2% by other OECD countries.

