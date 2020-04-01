Biological Indicators Market 2020: Leading players Getinge AB, Andersen Products, Mesa Labs, Protak Scientific Limited

Increasing hospital-acquired infection, stringent drug manufacturing regulations, and rising research and development activities are prime factors for the growth of the market. As per the WHO, healthcare-associated infections in healthcare settings are most common worldwide. Biological indicators are considered a gold standard for sterilization assessment. Spore ampoules are used extensively as compared to other types. Moreover, Increasing R&D and rising intricacy of medical devices are propelling the demand for effective sterilization procedures in the pharmaceutical industry. Pharmaceutical and Medical devices companies perform sterility tests as part of their quality control procedure.

Biological indicators are widely used in the monitoring of sterilization processes. They ensure a high level of sterility and are performed after completion of a sterilization process. The test is qualitative, which provides results related to the growth of the particular indicator organism. The analysis is performed on different types of sterilization, such as ethylene oxide, steam, dry heat, vapor phase hydrogen peroxide, and other processes.

List of companies are:

STERIS Life Sciences

Protak Scientific Limited

Mesa Labs, Inc.

3M

Excelsior Scientific

Crosstex International, Inc. (Cantel Medical)

Cardinal Health

Getinge AB

Andersen Products, Inc.

The global biological indicators market is segmented on the basis of type, technique and end user. Based on type, the market is segmented as spore strips, discs & threads, spore suspensions, spore ampoules, self-contained biological indicators (SCBIs) and custom biological indicators. Based on end user, the market is segmented as hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, research and academic institutes, pharmaceutical companies and other.

It provides overview and forecast of the global biological indicators market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Biological indicators market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1. SCOPE OF THE STUDY

1.2. THE INSIGHT PARTNERS RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE

1.3. MARKET SEGMENTATION

1.3.1 Biological Indicators Market – By Type

1.3.2 Biological Indicators Market – By End User

1.3.3 Biological Indicators Market – By Region

1.3.3.1 By Country

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. BIOLOGICAL INDICATORS MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. PEST ANALYSIS

4.2.1 North America – Pest Analysis

4.2.2 Europe – Pest Analysis

4.2.3 Asia-Pacific – Pest Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East and Africa – Pest Analysis

4.2.5 South and Central America – Pest Analysis

4.3. EXPERT OPINIONS

